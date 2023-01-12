Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital After Suffering 'Full Cardiac Arrest'
Lisa Marie Presley has been transported to a nearby hospital after suffering "full cardiac arrest" on Thursday, January 12, sources confirmed.
Emergency responders performed potentially life-saving CPR inside the star's Calabasas home before rushing the 54-year-old to an emergency room in order for her to receive crucial medical care.
An individual at the scene administered at least one round of epinephrine in an effort to successfully regain "Lights Out" singer's pulse, according to a news publication.
Lisa Marie's current condition remains unknown at the time, however, insiders close to the singer noted she continues to receive treatment at the nearby hospital.
Just two days before the celebrity's frightening health woes, Lisa Marie had participated in continuing to honor her father, Elvis Presley, at the 2023 Golden Globes.
The "Dirty Laundry" Singer was joined by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and even sat beside Austin Butler — who was presented the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture award for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in 2022's Elvis.
In his acceptance speech, The Carrie Diaries star, 31, even caused Lisa Marie and Priscilla, 77, to tear up as he thanked the Presleys for “opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.”
“Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," Austin continued, as Elvis' dearest family members couldn't help but feel an overwhelming flood of emotion.
Lisa Marie was only 9-years-old when her legendary father was found unconscious in his Graceland mansion in 1977.
Elvis was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead — breaking the hearts of both his loved ones and music fans worldwide.
Lisa Marie shares two children — late son Benjamin and actress Riley, 33 — with ex-husband Danny Keough, 58, and shares twin daughters Finley and Harper, 14 — with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, 61.
The mother-of-four's eldest son devastatingly died by suicide in 2020, and his passing took a heavy toll on Lisa Marie ever since.
"Those first few weeks were torture. There were days she could barely get out of bed," an OK! insider previously noted of the tragedy.
TMZ reported Presley was rushed to the hospital.