Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital After Suffering 'Full Cardiac Arrest'

An individual at the scene administered at least one round of epinephrine in an effort to successfully regain "Lights Out" singer's pulse, according to a news publication.

Lisa Marie's current condition remains unknown at the time, however, insiders close to the singer noted she continues to receive treatment at the nearby hospital.