Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Entirely Heartbroken & Inconsolable' After Learning Of Son Benjamin's Suicide
When Lisa Marie Presley learned that her son, Benjamin, shot himself to death in July of 2020, her world forever changed.
The singer, who died on Thursday, January 12, at 54 years old, was "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated, but trying to stay strong for her twins, Finley and Harper, and her oldest daughter, Riley,” her rep said in a statement later that day. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”
"I will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she later said.
Two years later, Lisa Marie still had a tough time finding the strength to go on. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," she said.
Lisa Marie, who saw Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie when it was released in 2022, believes her family was moved by the flick.
“What moved me to tears was watching Riley, Harper and Finley visibly overwhelmed in the best possible way. Benjamin would have absolutely loved it as well," she shared.
“Still, she knows she has to honor his memory by going on with life and by being there for her other children,” a source said. “If there’s one thing Benjamin knew about his mother, it’s that she’s not a quitter.”
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie, who shares Riley and Benjamin with ex Danny Keough and twins Harper and Finley with ex Michael Lockwood, passed away after going into cardiac arrest.
She was rushed to the hospital, but it was later revealed she was in a coma. Hours later, she didn't make it.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement to People.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."