Lisa Marie Dead At 54 After Going Into Cardiac Arrest, Mother Priscilla Confirms
Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54 years old — hours after it was revealed she was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement to People.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
As OK! previously, was in a coma and critical condition earlier on Thursday, January 12.
The singer received life-saving CPR inside her home in Calabasas, Calif., before they rushed her to the hospital to receive medical care.
Priscilla previously spoke out about her daughter's condition.
"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."
Lisa Marie, who shares actress Riley, 33, and late son Benjamin, with ex-husband Danny Keough, struggled with addiction for a long time, but in 2019, she shared how she was "grateful to be alive."
"You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley, wrote in the foreword Harry Nelson's book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.
"I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain," she shared of the twins she shares with Michael Lockwood. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."
"[It's] a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together," she stated. "Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic. It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us … That starts with sharing our stories."