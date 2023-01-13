Lisa Marie Dead At 54 After Going Into Cardiac Arrest, Mother Priscilla Confirms

Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54 years old — hours after it was revealed she was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement to People.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."