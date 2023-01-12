Lisa Marie Presley Is In The ICU At A Los Angeles Hospital After Going Into Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie, who shares actress Riley, 33, and late son Benjamin, with ex-husband Danny Keough, dealt with addiction struggles, but she previously shared how she was "grateful to be alive."

"You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley, wrote in the foreword Harry Nelson's book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.

"I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain," she shared. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."