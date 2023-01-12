Lisa Marie Presley Is In The ICU At A Los Angeles Hospital After Going Into Cardiac Arrest
After going into cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, is in the ICU at a Los Angeles hospital, Radar reported.
The singer is in critical care and in a coma with a temporary pacemaker.
As OK! previously reported, the singer received life-saving CPR inside her home in Calabasas, Calif., before they rushed her to the hospital to receive medical care.
According to reports, she suffered "full cardiac arrest."
Now, it appears that her mother, Priscilla Presley, is by her side, and she updated everyone on her daughter's condition.
"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."
Lisa Marie's ex Michael Lockwood, whom she shares twin daughters Harper and Finley with, also sent well-wishes to Lisa Marie.
“Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, told Us Weekly.
Lisa Marie, who shares actress Riley, 33, and late son Benjamin, with ex-husband Danny Keough, dealt with addiction struggles, but she previously shared how she was "grateful to be alive."
"You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley, wrote in the foreword Harry Nelson's book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.
"I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain," she shared. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."
"[It's] a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together," she stated. "Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic. It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us … That starts with sharing our stories."