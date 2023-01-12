Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Daughter Lisa Marie's Hospitalization: 'She's Receiving The Best Care'
Shortly after it was revealed Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital, Priscilla Presley gave an update on the situation.
"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."
As OK! previously reported, emergency responders gave Lisa Marie, 54, who attended the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, life-saving CPR inside her home in Calabasas, Calif., before they rushed her to the hospital to receive medical care.
According to reports, she suffered "full cardiac arrest."
Lisa Marie's ex Michael Lockwood, whom she shares twin daughters Harper and Finley with, also spoke out about the terrifying situation.
“Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, told Us Weekly.
The former flames, who separated in 2016, have been in a lengthy custody battle regarding child support and joint finances.
The singer hasn't had it easy in the past few years — she previously spoke out about her addictions, and she lost her son, Benjamin, in 2020.
However, Lisa Marie, who shares actress Riley, 33, with ex-husband Danny Keough, previously explained how she was "grateful to be alive."
"You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley, wrote in the foreword Harry Nelson's book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.
"I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain," she shared. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."
"[It's] a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together," she stated. "Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic. It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us … That starts with sharing our stories."
Priscilla gave the statement to People.