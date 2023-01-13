Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Breaks Silence On Singer's 'Very Sad' Death
Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has addressed the heartbreak surrounding the singer's sudden death at the age of 54.
"Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her," the American guitarist's lawyer Joe Yanny shared in a statement on Thursday, January 12, just hours after news broke of her passing. "It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way."
"Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now," Yanny added, as Lisa Marie leaves behind her and Lockwood's 14-year-old twin daughters — Harper and Finley — along with her daughter Riley Keough, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough.
(Lisa Marie and Danny also share son Benjamin, who devastatingly died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.)
The father-of-two's lawyer noted that Lockwood's prayers remain with Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, and the rest of the Presley family.
ADDICTION STRUGGLES, SEVERAL MARRIAGES & MORE — A LOOK BACK AT LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S LIFE
Priscilla confirmed the tragic news of her and Elvis Presley's only daughter's death in a heart-wrenching statement on Thursday evening.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla stated after previously revealing Lisa Marie had been hospitalized and was receiving emergency care.
LISA MARIE DEAD AT 54 AFTER GOING INTO CARDIAC ARREST, MOTHER PRISCILLA CONFIRMS
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," the mournful message concluded.
Prior to Priscilla's confirmation of her daughter's passing, the mom-of-one, 77, addressed Lisa Marie's health scare.
"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," read the statement, as the "Lights Out" singer had coded and been on life support in her final fatal moments.
"We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time," Priscilla asked of the family's widespread supporters.
Entertainment Tonight received the statement from Lockwood's attorney.