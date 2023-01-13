Lisa Marie Presley To Be Buried Next To Father Elvis & Late Son Benjamin At Graceland In Tennessee

Lisa Marie hasn't always had it easy — she struggled with addiction issues, in addition to mourning the loss of her son.

“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same," she wrote in 2020.

Two years later, she told her followers, “There really isn’t much to say.”