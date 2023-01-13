Lisa Marie Presley To Be Buried Next To Father Elvis & Late Son Benjamin At Graceland In Tennessee
One day after Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 years old, the singer will be buried next to her father, Elvis Presley, and her late son, Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020, Radar reported.
According to an insider, the star told her family she wanted to laid to rest at the Meditation Garden at her father's Memphis, Tenn., home.
Benjamin is buried at the garden with several family members, including Elvis, “great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.”
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, and was rushed to the hospital, where she was in critical condition.
Unfortunately, she didn't make it, and her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the sad news later on.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," she continued.
Lisa Marie hasn't always had it easy — she struggled with addiction issues, in addition to mourning the loss of her son.
“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same," she wrote in 2020.
Two years later, she told her followers, “There really isn’t much to say.”
“As I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole,” Lisa Marie, who is survived by daughters Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper. “Not much else aside from my other three children gets my time and attention anymore”