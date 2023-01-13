Nicolas Cage 'Finds Some Solace Believing' Ex Lisa Marie Presley Is Now 'Reunited With Her Son' After Tragic Death
Nicolas Cage is mourning the loss of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest.
“This is devastating news,” the 59-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” (Lisa Marie's son Benjamin took his own life in 2020.)
The singer, who was just 54 years old when she died, was previously married a few times — after she split from Danny Keough in 1994, she moved on with Michael Jackson.
Lisa Marie and the "Beat It" singer were married from 1994 to 1996, but she went on to marry the National Treasure alum in 2002 before going their separate ways four months later.
“I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet, and there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell, and I just went ‘Oh.’ I was thunderstruck,” Cage previously told Barbara Walters, who died in December 2022, in 2003 of how they met. “We got to talking, we got to know each other, and she’s hilarious and she’s a real firecracker and she tells it like it is.”
The two bonded over their famous families — Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, while Cage's uncle is filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.
“She was born with the pressure of an extremely famous name from day one; I was a young actor in Hollywood with the name Coppola trying to make it with those pressures,” shared. “There was a logic to it, there was a sense to it.”
As OK! previously reported, Priscilla confirmed the sad news after she was rushed to the hospital, where she had a temporary pacemaker.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," she continued.