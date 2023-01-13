Nicolas Cage 'Finds Some Solace Believing' Ex Lisa Marie Presley Is Now 'Reunited With Her Son' After Tragic Death

Nicolas Cage is mourning the loss of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest.

“This is devastating news,” the 59-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” (Lisa Marie's son Benjamin took his own life in 2020.)