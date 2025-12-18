NEWS Lisa Marie Presley Raved About John Travolta and Kelly Preston's Parenting Years Before Bombshell Claim She and Daughter Riley Keough Donated Couple Their Eggs Source: MEGA Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter Riley Keough could be the biological mothers of John Travolta and Kelly Preston's kids. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 18 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Lisa Marie Presley's past comments about John Travolta and Kelly Preston seem to have a whole new meaning after a bombshell lawsuit accused the late singer and her daughter Riley Keough of donating their eggs to the married couple years ago. In a 2009 blog post, Presley raved about Travolta and Preston being her "very good friends" while praising their parenting following the death of their son Jett, who passed away at age 16 after suffering from seizures caused by Kawasaki disease. Showing her support for Travolta and Preston, who later died from cancer at age 57 in 2020, Presley spoke out to defend her pals as they dealt with the "worst possible tragedy a parent could be forced to endure."

Lisa Marie Presley Said John Travolta and Kelly Preston Worked 'Tirelessly' as Parents

Source: @rileykeough/Instagram Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley were accused of donating their eggs to Kelly Preston and John Travolta.

Calling the parents-of-three "the sweetest people in the world," Presley insisted the Hairspray star and his late wife worked "tirelessly" to help their son manage his health prior to his tragic death. "[They] were on a… never ending quest to get and provide him with the absolute best care anyone could ever ask for and need, medically, physically, emotionally, medicinally and spiritually," the "Lights Out" singer expressed at the time. One year after Jett's passing, Travolta and Preston welcomed their now-15-year-old son, Ben, who was accused in the lawsuit of allegedly being the biological son of Presley's daughter Keough.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston Allegedly Didn't Want 'Eggs With Heroin' on Them

Source: MEGA Kelly Preston and John Travolta were allegedly unable to conceive a child naturally.

The shocking court documents alleged Keough's father, Michael Lockwood, "claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them, and they orchestrated a deal." As part of the alleged deal, "Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta," per the lawsuit filed by Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley's former business partner Brigitte Kruse against Elvis Presley's ex-wife's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia.

Source: @johntravolta/Instagram Riley Keough was accused of being the biological mother of John Travolta's son Ben.

The new lawsuit obtained by OK! on Wednesday, December 17, followed accusations filed by Brigitte in October 2024. At the time, Brigitte had sued Priscilla for breach of contract, though the Presley matriarch claimed she couldn't be sued in Florida because she had zero connection to the state. Brigitte, however, countered that Priscilla had a secret grandchild living in the Sunshine State.

Source: MEGA Lisa Marie Presley could be the biological mother of Kelly Preston and John Travolta's daughter, Ella.