Eerie Premonition: Lisa Marie Presley Showed Friend Where She'd Be Buried 'Someday' Days Before Tragic Death
Days before Lisa Marie Presley took her last breath, she visited the burial site of her dad, Elvis Presley, and son, Benjamin Keough, at the King of Rock and Roll's beloved Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn.
David Kessler, whom Lisa Marie befriended following her son's death by suicide at 27 in 2020, recalled his final days with the late singer at the property's Meditation Garden, where Elvis and Benjamin are buried, to a news outlet, saying: "We sat there mostly in silence by Ben's grave."
"She showed me where she'd be buried someday, right across from her father's grave," the author and grief expert recalled of their conversation on the eve of what would have been Elvis' 88th birthday on January 8. "I said, 'Not for a long time,' and she was like, 'Nope, I got a lot to do still.'"
David continued of Elvis' only daughter: "She was very excited about what was coming up. She had such a challenging first and second act of life, and she was about to take on this third act that was so much about helping people."
However, on Thursday morning, January 12, Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Her ex-husband Danny Keough — who was living with the singer at the time — returned home from dropping her twins off at school around the time her housekeeper found her unresponsive. (Lisa Marie shared her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper, with Michael Lockwood.)
Danny performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene, where they then administered at least one dose of epinephrine during resuscitation efforts and regained a pulse before rushing her to a Southern California hospital.
Later that evening, Priscilla Presley — who was seen arriving at the hospital after her daughter's health scare — confirmed the famous offspring had died, sharing in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."
OK! has learned that Lisa Marie was pronounced brain dead and was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing, as the Presley family made the difficult decision to sign a "do-not-resuscitate" order once learning of her condition. Lisa Marie suffered a second cardiac arrest before she died.
