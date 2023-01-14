Lisa Marie Presley Died In Medically Induced Coma After Family Signed 'Do-Not-Resuscitate' Order: Report
It's been confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley had been pronounced brain dead and was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing.
The Presley family made the difficult decision to sign a "do-not-resuscitate" order once doctors established the severity of her condition, and the 54-year-old tragically later suffered a second cardiac arrest leading to her death.
As OK! previously reported, Presley was rushed to a Southern California hospital on Thursday, January 12, after she was found unresponsive in her Calabasas home by one of her housekeepers. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough — who she shared 33-year-old daughter Riley and late 27-year-old son Benjamin with — immediately administered CPR until emergency responders arrived at the scene.
LISA MARIE PRESLEY 'BECAME CLOSE AGAIN' WITH ESTRANGED MOTHER PRISCILLA AFTER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH'S TRAGIC DEATH BY SUICIDE: SOURCE
Despite best efforts from doctors and other hospital staff, Presley's mother, Priscilla, confirmed later that night that her daughter had passed away at 54-years-old.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she wrote in a statement at the time.
AUSTIN BUTLER MOURNS LISA MARIE PRESLEY AFTER HER DEATH: 'MY HEART IS COMPLETELY SHATTERED'
"She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known," the 77-year-old continued. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."
- Austin Butler Mourns Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'My Heart Is Completely Shattered'
- Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reveals She's 'Profoundly Grateful' To 9-Year-Old Lisa Marie For Calling Her First When King Of Rock & Roll Died
- Lisa Marie Presley 'Became Close Again' With Estranged Mother Priscilla After Son Benjamin Keough's Tragic Death By Suicide: Source
As OK! previously reported, only five months before her sudden passing, the daughter of Elvis Presley opened up on her own deep grief she struggled with everyday in the years following her late son's suicide.
"Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago," she wrote in an essay she shared back in August 2022. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period."
The mother-of-four — who also shared 13-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley with estranged ex-husband Michael Lockwood — will be buried in the garden at Graceland near several of her family members, including her beloved son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, her father, Elvis, her great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, her great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.
The date and details for Presley's funeral have not yet been made available to the public.
TMZ reported that Presley suffered a second cardiac arrest after her family signed the DNR order.