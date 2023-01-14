Lisa Marie Presley Died In Medically Induced Coma After Family Signed 'Do-Not-Resuscitate' Order: Report

As OK! previously reported, only five months before her sudden passing, the daughter of Elvis Presley opened up on her own deep grief she struggled with everyday in the years following her late son's suicide.

"Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago," she wrote in an essay she shared back in August 2022. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period."