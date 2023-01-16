Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Admits He 'Wishes Things Had Been Different' Prior To Singer's Tragic Death: 'I'm Lost For Words'

"Big sister… I hope you are now at peace and happy with your dad and your son by your side," the 35-year-old musician wrote in regards to Lisa Marie's famed father, Elvis Presley, as well as her and ex-husband Danny Keough's late son, Benjamin, who devastatingly died by suicide in 2020 at the young age of 27.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY DIED IN MEDICALLY INDUCED COMA AFTER FAMILY SIGNED 'DO-NOT-RESUSCITATE' ORDER: REPORT

"I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us," Navarone continued, hinting at their own rocky relationship throughout the years. (Lisa Marie also had a long history of battling addictions to opioids and painkillers.)