Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Will NOT Return Home Where Late Mom Suffered Cardiac Arrest: Source
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters are deeply traumatized by their late mom's untimely death, it was reported, and refuse to go back home where she suffered a cardiac arrest.
According to a source close to the family, the daughters of Lisa Marie and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, Finley and Harper, have been spending a lot of time at grandmother Priscilla Presley's home in Los Angeles following their mom's passing on Thursday, January 12.
Lisa Marie's third and oldest daughter, Riley, 33 — whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough — has also been spending time at her grandmother's estate, as the family is relying on each other for support during this difficult time.
The twins' father has apparently been playing a vital role in the aftermath of his wife's death, making sure everyone's needs are being taken care of.
As OK! reported, Lisa Marie went into full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home on Thursday morning just as Danny — who was living with her — returned home from dropping the twins off at school. Lisa Marie's housekeeper was the first to discover the singer unresponsive, with her ex-husband going on to perform CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene and took over.
Lisa Marie was taken to a Southern California hospital after the paramedics administered at least one dose of epinephrine during resuscitation efforts and regained a pulse. Her mother was seen arriving at the hospital shortly after, offering an update on the status of Lisa Marie's health at the time.
"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."
Lisa Marie died shortly after. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla shared in a follow-up statement late Thursday night.
It has since been reported that Lisa Marie had been pronounced brain dead and was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing. The Presley family made the difficult decision to sign a "do-not-resuscitate" order once doctors established the severity of her condition, and the 54-year-old tragically later suffered a second cardiac arrest leading to her death, as OK! learned.
Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters — who will inherit the infamous Graceland, where their mother grew up and where Elvis Presley died in 1997.
Lisa Marie's only son, Benjamin Keough, whom she shared with Danny, tragically died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. She will be laid to rest next to her dad and son at Graceland.
TMZ reported that Lisa Marie's twins won't go back home.