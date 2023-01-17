Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Will NOT Return Home Where Late Mom Suffered Cardiac Arrest: Source

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters are deeply traumatized by their late mom's untimely death, it was reported, and refuse to go back home where she suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to a source close to the family, the daughters of Lisa Marie and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, Finley and Harper, have been spending a lot of time at grandmother Priscilla Presley's home in Los Angeles following their mom's passing on Thursday, January 12.