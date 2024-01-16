Riley Keough and Grandma Priscilla Presley Hold Hands at 2024 Emmys After Reported Feud Over Lisa Marie's Estate: Photo

"Listen, I think about her all day, all night," Priscilla stated. "I miss my daughter very, very much. It was a shock to all of us."

"For a mother, when they lose a child, a lot of them is lost too, as a parent. We grieve, we can't believe it. We try to understand. I know she wasn't that happy, I know when her son died, that was really when she just didn't want to be here," she added, referring to Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died from suicide in 2020.