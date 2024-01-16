Riley Keough and Grandma Priscilla Presley Hold Hands at 2024 Emmys After Reported Feud Over Lisa Marie's Estate: Photo
A united family front.
Though Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley were rumored to be feuding over the estate of Lisa Marie Presley after the singer died, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress had Elvis' widow tag along with her for the 2024 Emmys.
At the Monday, January 15, show in Los Angeles, Riley, 34, wore a black and patterned dress, while the matriarch, 78, donned a black long-sleeved shirt and a black maxi skirt. On Instagram, stylist Jamie Mizrahi uploaded a photo of the ladies holding hands.
The TV star's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, was also by the pair's side. The new mom is nominated at the show for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
The two appeared to do red carpet interviews separately, and during one chat with a reporter, Priscilla was asked if awards show season makes her think about her only child, since last year, they attended a few events together before the mom-of-two died on January 12 at age 54 due to small bowel obstruction following weight loss surgery.
"Listen, I think about her all day, all night," Priscilla stated. "I miss my daughter very, very much. It was a shock to all of us."
"For a mother, when they lose a child, a lot of them is lost too, as a parent. We grieve, we can't believe it. We try to understand. I know she wasn't that happy, I know when her son died, that was really when she just didn't want to be here," she added, referring to Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died from suicide in 2020.
As OK! reported, the two ladies were allegedly fighting for the right to Lisa Marie's trust after her January 2023 death, but things resolved in May.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Priscilla's attorney said in a statement. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
The brood downplayed any drama when they released their own message about the situation.
"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."
"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," she continued. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."
