'RHOSLC' Star Brooks Marks Opens Up About Latest Fashion Venture After Signing With Ford Models

"I grew up doing it [modeling] from the age of seven or six until I was 11," Marks says. "I loved it. I thought it was so much fun. I always wanted to get back into it, but then I started focusing on building my clothing brand. I didn't really have time for it."

As the 23-year-old was keeping up with his Brooks Marks clothing brand — where he continues to produce the infamous tracksuit that every Bravo fan is dying to get their hands on — it wasn't until mom Meredith Marks was using the famed agency's models for one of her jewelry shoots where the idea of getting in front of the camera came up once again.