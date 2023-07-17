'RHOSLC' Star Brooks Marks Opens Up About Latest Fashion Venture After Signing With Ford Models
Brooks Marks is starting his next chapter.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has gone from fan-favorite reality offspring to successful fashion designer to signing a massive deal with Ford Models.
"I grew up doing it [modeling] from the age of seven or six until I was 11," Marks says. "I loved it. I thought it was so much fun. I always wanted to get back into it, but then I started focusing on building my clothing brand. I didn't really have time for it."
As the 23-year-old was keeping up with his Brooks Marks clothing brand — where he continues to produce the infamous tracksuit that every Bravo fan is dying to get their hands on — it wasn't until mom Meredith Marks was using the famed agency's models for one of her jewelry shoots where the idea of getting in front of the camera came up once again.
"I've talked to other agencies before, but Ford feels so comfortable to me," Marks spills. "I've gone to other agencies that say like, 'We want to sign you, but you need to do this or you need to do that.' But Ford said, 'We love you and want to sign you. Don't change anything about yourself!"
As children of reality stars turned supermodels, the college student is in excellent company with the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Amelia Gray Hamlin. However, just like his predecessors, Marks can now show who he is in a completely new light away from what has been portrayed on television.
"I did think about that, but I've also seen how people have been able to use reality TV to boost their careers in the modeling industry and stand out from the crowd," he notes. "I think when you're on a show like that, a lot of people perceive you as like a character. But I am really excited to prove that wrong."
However, nerves were still present as he announced his career move to the world. "I had a little bit of anxiety before I posted that because I was like, 'I don't want to be like another reality child going into that industry,'" he explains of sharing the big news on social media. "But I can't escape that. That is what I am."