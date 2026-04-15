Lisa Rinna, 62, Sizzles in Tiny Bikini While on Luxe Vacation: Photos

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Lisa Rinna is clearly living her best life. The 62-year-old star turned up the heat during a dreamy tropical getaway, sharing a series of stunning snaps that instantly grabbed fans’ attention. Rocking a tiny bikini, Rinna showed off her toned figure against a picture-perfect backdrop.

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Source: @lisarinna/Instagram Lisa Rinna is turning heads during a tropical getaway, confidently showing off her toned figure in a tiny bikini.

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“Paradise 🌴👙🌊☀️,” she wrote in the caption.

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In one standout photo, the reality star posed with her arms raised above her head, confidently showing off her fit physique in a colorful two-piece. Standing on a dock with crystal-clear turquoise water and lush green mountains behind her, she looked completely at ease. Rinna also gave followers a glimpse into her relaxing trip with husband Harry Hamlin. The couple shared sweet moments lounging poolside and soaking up the sun.

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In another snap, Hamlin flashed a big smile while out on a boat, fully embracing vacation mode. Keeping things candid, the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also posted a mirror selfie in a sleek one-piece swimsuit, giving fans another angle of her fit figure.

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Source: @lisarinna/Instagram The 62-year-old star shared stunning vacation photos featuring crystal-clear water and lush scenery.

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Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough. “Yes !!! My favorite place on earth - so happy you are both there ❤️❤️🙌,” one wrote. Another added, “You and Harry Hamlin look amazing 🔥❤️.” “Only you can pull of a bikini look like this!!!! I’m so jealous!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third chimed in. “I want to be Lisa Rinna when I grow up,” a fourth gushed.

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The sizzling post comes just days after Rinna and Hamlin had some fun recreating viral beach photos inspired by Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. In the April 7 upload, the couple posed in crystal-clear water — Rinna in a bikini and Hamlin in black swim trunks — playfully mirroring the younger stars’ vacation shots.

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Source: @lisarinna/Instagram The reality star also gave fans a glimpse into her romantic escape with husband Harry Hamlin.

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Rinna captioned that post, "Having the time of our lives," echoing Jenner’s original vibe.

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Source: @lisarinna/Instagram Lisa Rinna kept things playful by recreating viral beach photos inspired by Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

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Their daughters, Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, quickly jumped into the comments section. “Oh my god,” Delilah wrote. Amelia added, “Like how did you produce this?” Fans were just as entertained. “get outtt 😂😂 so good,” one wrote. Another added, “Kylie and timothée could nevaahhhh.” “You two! 🔥🔥,” a fan chimed in.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram; @tchalamet/Instagram The couple went on a tropical trip together.