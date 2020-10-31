Reality star Lisa Rinna is hardly the shy type when it comes to flaunting her figure, but damn if she hasn’t earned it!

An OK! source says the spandex-loving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “puts major time and effort into looking good,” explaining that she eats a mostly vegan diet and works out every day, incorporating cardio, yoga, Pilates and kickboxing into her training.

“She’ll hit the gym for two hours in the morning and then try to squeeze in an afternoon session,” dishes the source, adding that at 57 years old, “Lisa knows staying in shape isn’t as easy as it used to be. Plus, with two gorgeous daughters [models Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19], she’s stepped it up in a big way.”

Whether doing yoga, taking a spin class or going for a hike, Lisa’s said, “I always feel amazing when I’m done.”

As for food, Rinna revealed she is “a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it,” she told PEOPLE.

However, she’s not afraid to indulge once in a while. “Sometimes, I’ll have an ice cream sundae, but if I had one every day, I would feel awful,” she previously said.

Meanwhile, Rinna was involved in major drama during the latest season of RHOBH. After Brandi Glanville claimed that she had a relationship with Denise Richards, Rinna seemingly has evidence that the two were, in fact, more than pals.

However, Rinna said, “I have them right here if you guys want to go through them, we can go through them. I have a whole bunch.” “I don’t like bulls**t, so let’s just go through it,” Rinna added.

“It’s not bulls**t!” Richards screamed. “Hey, wait, Rinna, you better be careful saying this, because yours will be shown too.”

Ultimately, Rinna told Andy Cohen: “I would have not had Denise come on the show if I were to do it all over again.” Well, looks like she got her wish since Richards announced she would no longer be on the show.