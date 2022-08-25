Housewives Who Have Publicly Supported Garcelle Beauvais & Her Son Following Hateful Online Attacks: Photos

OK Magazine
Garcelle Beauvais and her 14-year-old son Jax are getting huge amounts of support from the Bravo community after receiving racist comments from online trolls. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got into an online feud with costar Diana Jenkins, social media users went into the comments of the actress' youngest son and pelted him with racist and hateful comments.

In response, Bravo released a statement on Wednesday, August 24, via Instagram which stated: "We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric."

Scroll through the gallery to see the Housewives publicly supporting Beauvais and her son:

Teresa Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a photo of two people holding hands along with the caption, "I am heartbroken for @garcelle & her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages. I’m heartbroken for anyone who is on the receiving end of this hateful bullying. Stop this vile behavior, all we want is for our children to grow up in an accepting loving world, we all deserve that."

Sutton Stracke

Beauvais' best friend and closest ally on the show, Sutton Stracke, made sure to fully support her pal and her son. The SUTTON boutique owner shared the statement from Bravo to her Instagram while also commenting, "We love you Jax!💗💗.”

Lisa Rinna

Despite igniting the fire that ultimately set off the trolls leaving the hateful comments, Lisa Rinna also spoke out against the horrifying treatment of The Real host's sons. "We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us-love to hate us,” she wrote on Tuesday, August 23, on Instagram. “But leave the kids alone!”

Caroline Brooks

The Real Housewives of Dubai breakout star Caroline Brooks shared the post to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Our children don't sign up to be on television. KIDS ARE OFF LIMITS! Shame on everyone who went and harassed that child!"

Kathy Hilton

Beauvais' good friend and costar Kathy Hilton posted the network's comment to her Instagram feed, stating, "100% Agree #stopbullying"

Cynthia Bailey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey threw her support behind the Jamie Foxx Show star and her children, sharing the statement to her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Period," along with a heart and a praying hands emoji.

Sheree Zampino

Newbie and RHOBH "friend of" Sheree Zampino, expressed her support for her pal, sharing the message from Bravo on Instagram along with the caption, "In complete agreement @BravoTv LEAVE our children ALONE! I love & support you @garcelle."

