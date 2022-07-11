Family and friends took to the comment section to rave over Rinna's physique, with daughter Amelia Gray commenting, "59 never looked so good," and pal Gary Janetti writing, "Nobody has ever looked better on their 59th bday! ❤️❤️❤️."

The past year has been a difficult one for the Bravo babe, as she lost her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, in November. Admitting the loss has taken such a toll on her that she began acting out on social media and going after fellow reality stars, Rinna apologized earlier this month to her fans and those she has hurt during this tumultuous time.