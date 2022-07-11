Aging Like Fine Wine! Lisa Rinna Strips Down To Show Off Fit Figure As She Celebrates 59th Birthday
Lisa Rinna knows she just gets better with age! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Monday, July 11, to ring in her 59th birthday by showing off her bikini bod in multiple sultry snaps.
"Another trip around the Sun.This is 59. 💋🦀❤️😘," Rinna captioned the photo of herself posing in a leopard two-piece and a bucket hat while in a tropical locale. In another picture, the former soap star leaned forward in a white bikini and a pair of dark shades with her hands on her knees as she posed for the camera.
Family and friends took to the comment section to rave over Rinna's physique, with daughter Amelia Gray commenting, "59 never looked so good," and pal Gary Janetti writing, "Nobody has ever looked better on their 59th bday! ❤️❤️❤️."
The past year has been a difficult one for the Bravo babe, as she lost her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, in November. Admitting the loss has taken such a toll on her that she began acting out on social media and going after fellow reality stars, Rinna apologized earlier this month to her fans and those she has hurt during this tumultuous time.
“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," the Rinna Beauty founder apologized in a Monday, July 4, Instagram post.
"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more," Rinna explained. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is."
"Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better," the actress concluded.
Rinna recently stirred the pot on social media after she went after costar Garcelle Beauvais and the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai.
“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Rinna shockingly wrote on Thursday, June 30. “That’s bulls**t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes. And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are Go watch Dubai.”