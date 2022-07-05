Hottie Alert! Lisa Rinna Hilariously Praises Kelly Ripa For Mark Consuelos Thirst Trap
Lisa Rinna is feeling grateful for Kelly Ripa's husband and his good looks! On Monday, July 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to the comment section of the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost's thirst trap of her husband, Mark Consuelos, to drool over how hot he is.
"Happy 4th from @instasuelos and The Shadow 🇺🇸🎉," Ripa, 51, captioned the photo of the hunky actor on Instagram. Rinna, 58, was quick to fawn over Consuelos, 51, adding, "Thank you for this It’s a public service announcement for hotness🔥."
The Rinna Beauty founder was not the only person loving the sultry photo. "That’s a hot pic," Bravo boss Andy Cohen wrote while Justin Sylvester raved, "Zaddy."
Rinna's bold comment comes on the heels of her setting social media on fire after she shaded the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai on Instagram. After coming under scrutiny for the way she and her fellow RHOBH cast members treated first-ever Black cast member Garcelle Beauvais, she responded with a strange statement that has now been deleted.
“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist,” the former Melrose Place star wrote on Thursday, June 30, per Page Six. “That’s bulls**t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes. And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are Go watch Dubai.”
The network's newest stars did not take this comment lightly, with Chanel Ayan clapping back on Twitter: “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth. Tune in next Wednesday 9pm for a brand new episode of #RHODUBAI@BravoTV."
“She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!” cast member Lesa Milan replied to her costar's statement about Rinna.
“@lisarinna why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? hmmm #RHODubai#RHOBH,” Caroline Brooks added throwing shade at the QVC queen.