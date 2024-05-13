OK Magazine
'Vanderpump Villa' Newbie Nikki Millman Compares Co-Workers at Chateau Rosabelle to a 'Dysfunctional Family': 'It's Like Sibling Fighting'

vanderpump villa nikki millman dysfunctional family sibling fighting
Source: HULU
By:

May 13 2024, Published 7:18 p.m. ET

Vanderpump Villa star Nikki Millman arrived at Chateau Rosabelle a bit later than the rest of the cast — but she quickly learned what a "dysfunctional family" her fellow cast members would become in the days that followed.

Millman, who was hired as a server at the villa midway into the series, exclusively reveals to OK! that she initially made friends with her roommate, Emily Kovacs, one of the lavish estate's housekeepers.

vanderpump villa nikki millman dysfunctional family sibling fighting
Source: Hulu; @nikki.millman/instagram

'Vanderpump Villa' premiered on April 1.

"Being roommates with somebody, it pretty quickly makes you bond because, you know, you sleep your head next to each other at night," Millman explains.

As for the rest of the group, she admits, "It did at certain points feel a little bit like camp counselors" to be living in such close quarters with so many people she was working with at the time.

vanderpump villa nikki millman dysfunctional family sibling fighting
Source: @nikki.millman/instagram

Nikki Millman has worked as a server all over the world.

Touching on the lessons she needed to master in order to flourish in the unique environment, the reality star notes a lot of it was "just learning to navigate a new group of people."

"I've done it before, but every human's different," she adds. "Learning how to balance personalities and still get the job done, it is a life skill."

vanderpump villa nikki millman dysfunctional family sibling fighting
Source: hulu; @nikki.millman/instagram

Nikki Millman first bonded with her villa roommate, Emily Kovacs.

Despite all of the tensions that arose between the group on the popular spinoff, in the end, Millman shares they were more like a family than co-workers.

"People don't realize, we fight and stuff, but then a few hours later they might ask to borrow your shampoo," she jokes to OK!. "It's like sibling fighting. That's what it felt like to me."

vanderpump villa nikki millman dysfunctional family sibling fighting
Source: @nikki.millman/instagram

Nikki Millman replaced Priscila Ferrari after the server left the chateau.

"More than frenemy fighting, it really felt like we were kind of a dysfunctional family and we had to get along and like each other no matter what," she continued. "Which, I think, that's why some people would go pretty hard with screaming at each other because at the end of the day, you're still gonna have to live together and break bread together."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Millman arrived at the villa after former cast member Priscila Ferrari made the difficult decision to leave her role at the chateau. While exiting the show had its sad moments, Ferrari said it taught her listen to herself and decide what is best for her.

"At the same time, it was to know that like, not everything is about you. If people are mean, if they talk s---, if they're going to mistreat you, whatever they do — it reflects who they are," she said in a previous interview. "I feel like now I know how to protect myself, not just at the chateau, but in life."

