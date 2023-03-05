Lisa Vanderpump Isn't Sure Her 'Heart Is Up To' Filming Extended 'VPR' Reunion After Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Lisa Vanderpump revealed she is not looking forward to filming the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion after it hit headlines that costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had been having an affair for several months.
As the drama unfolded, Bravo exec Andy Cohen appeared to be eager to chat about the shocking scandal with the VPR stars. "How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???" he tweeted on Friday, March 3.
Vanderpump replied in the comments section, “Ummm one…I’m not sure my heart is up to it.”
The Bravo personality playfully shot back, "You have time to get a pacemaker because I NEED YOU.”
Vanderpump is set to be Cohen’s next “special guest” on his show Watch What Happens Live where they are sure to discuss “all the latest” drama.
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28, have been secretly seeing each other for around “7 months” while the musician was still in a relationship with longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Meanwhile, Leviss was rumored to be dating Sandoval’s best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz.
An insider shared the “full on affair” went as far as Raquel “[sleeping] over Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town.”
“Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” said a source, adding that she had “no idea there were any issues” with her long-term boyfriend.
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval shared a statement on Saturday, March 4, regarding his scandalous misdoings after furious fans review bombed his and Schwartz's restaurant on Yelp.
“I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation,” he wrote. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions.”
He then extended an apology to his business partners and employees, admitting he was "so sorry" that they had to "suffer for my actions."
Notably, Sandoval left out an apology to his ex lover. Meanwhile, a source exclusively told OK!, Schwartz feels used by Leviss after learning she was in bed with his bestie.
“Raquel deliberately played up the Tom Schwartz romance to drive attention away from the real story. This was calculated on her behalf," the insider spilled.
“Not only does Ariana feel burned, but Tom Schwartz feels like he’s been used as a decoy. Everyone has been left shellshocked by Raquel’s behavior. They feel her true colors and shadiness have come out,” the source added.
