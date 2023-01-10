'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Trailer Focuses On Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz's Romance As Cast Teases Completely 'Different' Feel To Series
After a long break, Vanderpump Rules is back!
In the season 10 trailer for the highly anticipated series, the cast navigates the aftermath of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's divorce as well as the TomTom cofounder's headline making romance with James Kennedy's ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss.
"I've never had hatred for you and now I do. I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser," Katie tells her estranged husband, whom she split from in March 2022, after she finds out about his relationship with the Sur staffer.
While at BravoCon 2022, the "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast host exclusively told OK! that going into her first season of the show as a single lady was quite a change. "It's been an exciting time," Katie, who is seen with a mystery man in the new trailer, spilled about life post-split. "I did really good this season. I feel hopeful. I kind of like the idea of anything being possible — who knows where I'll be! At first I thought it would scare me, but now it's like, 'You know what? I'm gonna be good.'"
As for Leviss, who is also seen getting cozy with Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver, as he now works for Lisa Vanderpump in the preview, she is coming into her own after breaking off her five-year relationship with the controversial DJ. "I'm focusing on myself and learning more about who I am and what I really want in life," the server told OK! at the October 15, 2022, event.
"I'm not afraid to talk and share my thoughts and feelings now," she said of being on the show since 2015. "Which is a big thing for me because back when I started it was very monitored and I was very shy and afraid to share."
With so many changes within the cast — which includes Lala Kent calling it quits with former fiancé Randall Emmett and the debut of James' new girlfriend, Ally Lewber — Scheana Shay, who married Brock Davies in August of last year, teased how this season will be unlike the previous nine. "This season was really different," the "Good As Gold" singer explained to OK!.
"I'm getting married and most of the cast is single again. When I was single, everyone was together in married. It's just so different. But I think this summer, it's gonna be a really great show," she continued. "We definitely brought it, and I can't wait to watch it all back."
Vanderpump Rules season 10 will premiere February 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.