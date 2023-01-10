'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Trailer Focuses On Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz's Romance As Cast Teases Completely 'Different' Feel To Series

While at BravoCon 2022, the "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast host exclusively told OK! that going into her first season of the show as a single lady was quite a change. "It's been an exciting time," Katie, who is seen with a mystery man in the new trailer, spilled about life post-split. "I did really good this season. I feel hopeful. I kind of like the idea of anything being possible — who knows where I'll be! At first I thought it would scare me, but now it's like, 'You know what? I'm gonna be good.'"

As for Leviss, who is also seen getting cozy with Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver, as he now works for Lisa Vanderpump in the preview, she is coming into her own after breaking off her five-year relationship with the controversial DJ. "I'm focusing on myself and learning more about who I am and what I really want in life," the server told OK! at the October 15, 2022, event.