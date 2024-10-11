or
'Former Vegan' Lizzo Reveals What She Eats in a Day After Changing Her Diet and Debuting Slimmer Figure: Watch

Composite photo of Lizzo.
Source: MEGA/@lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo shared that she starts her day by drinking lemon water.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Lizzo is showing followers how she achieved her new slim figure!

On Thursday, October 10, the “Truth Hurts” star, 36, shared what she eats in a day after ditching her vegan diet.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

In the clip, the musician — who was canceled in August 2023 after her dancers sued her for harassment — displayed how she starts her day with a glass of lemon water before moving on to breakfast, which consisted of egg white cups, cauliflower hash browns and fruit.

From there, the star drank Okra water while sitting under a hair dryer with under eye patches. For lunch, Lizzo had a buffalo chicken lettuce wrap, which she topped with lots of mustard. She accompanied the wrap with a little happy dance and some homemade peach tea.

To conclude her day, the Grammy winner ate grilled chicken, asparagus and carrots.

In response to the footage, fans of Lizzo gushed over her weight-loss in the comments section.

former vegan lizzo eats day changing diet debuting slim figure watch
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo recently took to Instagram to show off her slimmed-down figure after ditching her vegan diet.

“Girl, you look amazing! And this just goes to show that different diets are effective depending on your body type!” one person wrote, while another added, “You look soooo healthy and beautiful 🥰🥰.”

The celeb’s dietary update came after she recently put her curves on display on Tuesday, October 8.

In a social media video, Lizzo wore only black underwear and a black bra, as well as large silver hoops and her hair in a straight style.

Supporters couldn’t help but rave about Lizzo’s transformation after seeing her new look.

former vegan lizzo eats day changing diet debuting slim figure watch
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo revealed her breakfast consists of egg white cups, cauliflower hash browns and fruit.

“Somebody has been putting in that WORK 🔥,” one individual said, while another noted, “Lizzo’s glow-up is just confirmation that the more you pour into yourself, the more beauty you radiate. The more you honor yourself without the care of others, the more you’ll come back home to self ❣️.”

However, some users expressed how many of the positive comments were not there when Lizzo was heavier.

“If y’all start liking Lizzo now because she’s starting to live in a smaller body….. that’s real messed up. She’s been absolutely freaking gorgeous from the jump,” someone explained, while another ranted, “Not y’all seeing Lizzo as a human being now that she’s lost enough weight to be considered 'attractive' to y’all.”

As OK! previously reported, on October 1, Lizzo gave an update on how difficult her weight-loss journey has been.

former vegan lizzo eats day changing diet debuting slim figure watch
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo revealed she drinks Okra water after breakfast.

"I overate yesterday, and I’m feeling really bad about it," she penned on a TikTok, in which she acknowledged the complex emotions that come with losing some weight.

“I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment,” she said. "And if my body deserves comfort, then my brain deserves comfort too."

Lizzo shared sympathy for those experiencing similar feelings.

“If you’re going through this, you’re not alone ❤️,” she penned.

