Lizzo Takes Brutal Swipe at Donald Trump's Tariffs Drama During 'SNL' Performance
Lizzo’s Saturday Night Live appearance on April 12th became a moment of political enlightenment. The star, who performed “Love in Real Life” and “I’m Bad,” wore a sleeveless black T-shirt that read “TARRIFIED” in bold red letters.
After the “Truth Hurts” singer debuted her dig at President Donald Trump, the American people took to X to show her support for her stance on the the trade war.
“Lizzo pulling up to SNL in a ‘Tariffied’ tee is the kind of subtle chaos we live for. Political fashion icon strikes again!” wrote one.
“Oh, end Trump again for us queen!” added another.
Lizzo endorsed former vice president Kamala Harris during her run against the now-president. During a campaign event in Detroit, Mich., in October 2024, the singer joined Harris to support the city after Trump compared it to a “developing nation.”
“You know, they say if Kamala Harris wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit, okay? Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit,” Lizzo said. “We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry, so put some respect on Detroit’s name!”
Her jab on SNL comes days after Trump placed a tariff rate of up to 145 percent on Chinese goods. The rate was increased to 125 percent, with an already existing 20 percent tariff rate from Beijing's role in the supply of fentanyl to the U.S.
- Donald Trump Ridiculed for Wearing Too Much Makeup During 'Liberation Day' Speech: 'Countries Should Retaliate With Tariffs on Bronzer'
- 'Embarrassment': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Losing It' Over Tariff Fallout During NRCC Dinner
- Donald Trump Accused of 'Destroying the Country' and 'Ruining Lives' for 'His Own Ego' as He Boasts About 'Liberation Day' in America
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though the president announced on Wednesday, April 9, that he initiated a 90-pause on his tariff scheme for most foreign countries, he excluded China from the reprieve and raised their tariff amount due to a “lack of respect” from their government.
“I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” the president added to his social media announcement.
After Trump’s increased tariff rate, China retaliated by imposing an 84 percent tariff rate on U.S. goods, which took effect Thursday, April 10. One day later, China announced they’d be raising the rate to 125 percent.
A Chinese Finance Ministry spokesperson made it clear in the increased tariff announcement that if Washington continues to wage a trade war, tariffs “will become a joke in the history of the world economy,” adding, “However, if the U.S. insists on continuing to substantially infringe on China’s interests, China will resolutely counter and fight to the end.”