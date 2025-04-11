or
BREAKING NEWS
Morgan Wallen 'Wanted to Leave' After Performing on 'SNL,' Source Claims: 'He Does What He Wants'

Photo of Morgan Wallen.
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen has had his fair share of controversies.

April 11 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Morgan Wallen is apparently realizing the downsides of fame amid his country stardom.

The "Last Night" singer added yet another controversy to his long list of scandals after facing backlash for abruptly leaving the Saturday Night Live stage once the episode wrapped, as the guests and cast usually stay around to mingle.

morgan wallen wanted leave performing saturday night live guest
Source: NBC

Morgan Wallen performed on 'Saturday Night Live' alongside guest host Mikey Madison.

Moments after his exit, Wallen took to Instagram from his private jet alongside the message, "get me to God's country," which many critics thought was a slight dig at SNL and the city of New York.

"I doubt he meant to make a statement, but he does what he wants — and he wanted to leave," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the Grammy-nominated artist.

Between his April 2024 arrest for drunkenly throwing a chair off the balcony of a Nashville bar and now, Wallen "has had a year of huge highs and lows," the insider explained.

"He’s been privately struggling with life as a superstar," the confidante confessed. "He misses doing 'regular' things and no longer trusts many people. It’s been really hard on him."

morgan wallen wanted leave performing saturday night live guest
Source: NBC

Morgan Wallen faced backlash for abruptly leaving the stage during the show's closing credits.

Wallen seemed unbothered by public scrutiny after his gig on SNL last month, however, as he decided to profit off of controversy by selling "Get me to God’s country" merchandise via his online store.

The "This Bar" crooner priced a white T-shirt with the phrase on it for $45.

As for his arrest last year, Wallen faced real-life consequences of his actions when he pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in December 2024.

At the time, the "Cowgirls" hitmaker was sentenced to one week at a DUI education center and two years of probation. He additionally was ordered to pay $350 in fines, as well as other court fees.

morgan wallen wanted leave performing saturday night live guest
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen performed two songs off of his new album.

Wallen could also have the charges wiped from his record if he is able to complete his probation without any other problems arising.

After being taken into police custody roughly one year ago, the "Thinkin' Bout Me" singer apologized to fans via social media for his behavior.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," he wrote via X (formerly named Twitter). "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

morgan wallen wanted leave performing saturday night live guest
Source: MEGA

The country star posted 'Get me to God's country' after his abrupt 'SNL' exit.

Wallen has a history of trouble with the law.

In May 2020, the "Whiskey Glasses" vocalist was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after leaving Kid Rock's bar in Nashville.

As for other headline-making scandals, Wallen was heavily ridiculed in 2021 when a video surfaced of him using a racial slur.

Life & Style spoke to a source about Wallen's abrupt SNL exit.

