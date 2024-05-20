'Pathetic' Donald Trump Ripped Apart and Booed for Being Over 2 Hours Late to Texas Rally: 'Did He Die?'

Additionally, another user pointed out how the ex-president's supporters were getting fed up with him not running on time. "Last weekend in New Jersey, Trump rally goers fled for the exits as he was still speaking. This weekend in Texas, they are booing because he is so late," they captioned the video.

Of course, people had some thoughts about the situation. One person joked, "Did he die?" while another added, "This is the man, 25-30 percent of Americans think is the most fit to lead the free world. #MAGAMorons will destroy America from within."

A third person added, "Wow how pathetic. He truly only cares about him and ppl need to wake the h--- up."