'Pathetic' Donald Trump Ripped Apart and Booed for Being Over 2 Hours Late to Texas Rally: 'Did He Die?'
Donald Trump was ripped apart for being over two hours late to his rally in Texas on Saturday, May 18.
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a video from the scene, writing, "Trump is now 2 hours and 15 minutes late."
Additionally, another user pointed out how the ex-president's supporters were getting fed up with him not running on time. "Last weekend in New Jersey, Trump rally goers fled for the exits as he was still speaking. This weekend in Texas, they are booing because he is so late," they captioned the video.
Of course, people had some thoughts about the situation. One person joked, "Did he die?" while another added, "This is the man, 25-30 percent of Americans think is the most fit to lead the free world. #MAGAMorons will destroy America from within."
A third person added, "Wow how pathetic. He truly only cares about him and ppl need to wake the h--- up."
During the rally, Trump was accused of pausing for 30 seconds while speaking to the crowd.
One day later, he hit back at the claims.
"My Speech in Dallas this weekend at the NRA’s 'Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,' was attended by a Record Crowd of very enthusiastic Patriots. The Biden Campaign, however, put out a Fake Story that I 'froze' for 30 seconds, going into the 'Musical Interlude' section, when in actuality, the 30 to 60 second period of silence is standard in every one of my Speeches where we use the Music. Check out any of my Speeches! The reason they came up with this Disinformation is that Biden freezes all the time, can’t put two sentences together, and can rarely find his way off the stage without help. Donald Trump doesn’t freeze! It is a MADE UP Biden Campaign story, put out in a dying Newspaper that I never heard of, and every Reporter knows it, including the large group that was there…." the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, May 19.
Elsewhere in the speech, Trump also read the teleprompter word for word.
“Yes oh yes and quickly says President Trump,” he said in the clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to himself in the third person.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People immediately weighed in on the viral moment.
“D--- he looks like he's about to expire,” one person wrote, while another pointed out, “These word salad events are just getting weird and creepy.”
A third noted, “Hopefully, the jury in Manhattan will yes oh yes and quickly vote to convict private citizen Trump next week,” referring to Trump’s ongoing hush money trial.