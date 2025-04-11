'We Are So Cooked': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling the Bond Market 'Very Beautiful' Amid Tariff Drama
Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after he admitted "people were getting a little queasy" by the recent stock market crash, leading him to issue a 90-day pause on his controversial tariff plan.
During a press event outside the White House on Wednesday, April 9, Trump argued that the bond market was in a "better position" following his recent announcement, even though Treasury yields that day told a different story.
One reporter asked the president, "Did the bond market persuade you to reverse?"
"I was watching the bond market. It's very tricky. If you look at it now, it's beautiful. The bond market right now is beautiful," the commander-in-chief answered. "But I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy."
Several critics took to social media to ridicule Trump's comments and call him out for potentially profiting off of the stock market's instability since his disastrous tariff announcement.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the president's press event and wrote: "There it is — THAT'S what caused the pause for 90 days. Call it what it is..."
Another X user pointed out: "He’s literally admitting he folded under the pressure that China put on him by dumping their T bonds. How is this a win in any shape or form. We are so cooked."
A third person commented: "How can you stabilize ANYTHING when Pres Not Golf Champion can change his mind on a whim and make another d------ decision tomorrow because some country upset his delicate ego, like say the Gov of Maine."
As OK! previously reported, Trump announced a shift in his tariff strategy by authorizing a 90-day pause on tariffs with 75 countries.
The announcement of these tariffs came as part of a broader plan revealed by President Trump on what he called "Liberation Day."
His plan included a universal 10 percent tariff on all imports from countries and higher tariffs on several other nations.
This has led to the instability in the stock market since the president's announcement. The Dow Jones is seeing its worst dip since the COVID crash in 2020, dropping over 3,300 points in less than two days.
President Trump's decision to adjust the tariff policy has had a ripple effect on global trade, investments and consumer prices.
Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs claimed China could dump U.S. Treasuries and devalue the yuan to counter U.S. tariff policies.
Reports have also emerged that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has raised concerns about the bond market selloff directly with Trump on Wednesday before the pause announcement.
However, several Wall Street analysts have not entirely ruled out the risk of an economic fallout, even as they slightly lowered the probability of a recession.