'We Are So Cooked': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling the Bond Market 'Very Beautiful' Amid Tariff Drama

During a press event outside the White House on Wednesday, April 9, Trump argued that the bond market was in a "better position" following his recent announcement, even though Treasury yields that day told a different story.

One reporter asked the president, "Did the bond market persuade you to reverse?"

"I was watching the bond market. It's very tricky. If you look at it now, it's beautiful. The bond market right now is beautiful," the commander-in-chief answered. "But I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy."