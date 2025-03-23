Lizzo Shows Off Her Butt in Fishnets and a Mini Skirt as She Flaunts Weight Loss in Seductive Post — See the Hot Photos
Lizzo’s got that “Juice.”
On Saturday, March 22, the “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, showed off her behind in a series of seductive photos amid her recent weight loss.
In the images, the star wore black fishnet tights, a short red plaid skirt and a black fishnet top as she faced her butt to the camera. The Grammy winner’s curves were on display in the sultry ensemble, to which she added a leather vest in some snaps.
The celeb paired the jaw-dropping look with fluffy red curls and full glam.
“Devour feculence 😘,” the songstress — who has been sharing updates in her weight loss journey since 2024 – cryptically captioned the post.
In response, one fan gushed, “Flex on em sis 🔥,” while another added, “😍😍😍😍😍😍.”
“👀 You were already s--- af. Now you even more🔥,” a third user stated, as a fourth echoed, “Been fine since day one.”
Hours after sharing the stills of the stunning look, Lizzo uploaded a steamy mirror selfie.
The photo showed the musician in black underwear and a t-shirt as she pulled up the top to reveal her stomach.
“Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven’t seen the season finale of Severance),” she penned, referencing the HBO show, which wrapped Season 2 on March 20.
Fans raved over Lizzo’s good looks in the comments section, with one saying, “You look amazing I’m proud of you!” while another shared, “U look great! As usual.”
“Just s--- 😍😍😍😍😍,” a third noted.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty’s alluring posts come after she sat down for an interview with Davis Burleson on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio to discuss her time away from the spotlight after her dancers shockingly sued her for alleged harassment.
"How does it feel to be fresh and here?” the host asked her, to which she replied, "It feels really good. I think that like everyone should just like f--- off sometimes. You know what I mean? It feels so good to touch grass, like I've been touching grass, I've been breathing air. I've been looking at clouds."
After the dancers took legal action, Lizzo denied the accusations and then decided to go quiet as she dealt with the complicated situation.
"I've been alone. Which I think like alone time is super underrated. I think people associate alone time with like, you're unhappy and it's like a bad thing. Or lonely. I'm alone. I'm not lonely. There’s a huge difference," she explained. "I mean, sometimes I've been lonely, but when you realize, 'Oh, I just wanna be alone today,' and then you get to do it, unmatched. Unmatched feeling."
Lizzo noted that solo time often makes her "feel more creative."