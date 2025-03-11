or
Lizzo Twerks and Flaunts Impressive Weight Loss in Racy Outfit: Watch

Source: MEGA

Lizzo showed off her slimmed-down figure in a bold red bodysuit while twerking in a new video.

March 11 2025, Published 7:34 a.m. ET

Lizzo is feeling herself!

The “Fitness” singer turned heads in a recent Instagram post, rocking a daring cherry red bodysuit with bold cutouts, a fishnet neckline, denim underwear and layered belts.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The singer twerked and strutted confidently, teasing an unreleased song about her weight-loss journey.

In the video, the 36-year-old pop star — who revealed in January she’s at her lowest weight since 2014danced and twerked while teasing an unreleased track that seems to reflect her weight-loss journey.

“PLOT TWIST… im doin great 😏,” she captioned the post.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram
At one point, Lizzo strutted confidently down a cement pathway, showing off her full outfit. She kept it cool with curly brunette locks, rectangular sunglasses and silver pointy heels.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, celebrating her transformation and energy.

Of course, her fans flooded the comments section with excitement.

“We can see that!! You look great!” one person wrote.

“What song is this?! I need it with the mesh lil jumper & shorts expeditiously 😍🔥😂,” another chimed in.

“And lookin FOINE AF!!! 😍🔥❤️,” a third fan added.

“You have inspired me once again to get healthy and get fine ❤️😍🔥,” someone else gushed.

“The body is SCORCHING HOT TEA,” another raved.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has been open about her fitness journey, addressing both praise and criticism along the way.

The "Juice" hitmaker has been dropping hints about new music lately. On March 6, she posted a teaser of a song while wearing a sizzling red dress, which fans barely recognized her in.

"🗣️IM BOUTA THROW MY PHONE AWAY," she captioned the clip, where she playfully shook the camera and lip-synced: "I'm bouta throw my phone away."

She continued: "Can't let my girls know bro been f-------- with my day / He act like he can't be replaced / OK, well he gonna hate to see me leave but love to watch me walk away."

While the post was about her upcoming track, fans couldn’t stop talking about her transformation.

"I need to get used to this new face. I did not recognize her AT ALL!!!" one stunned fan confessed.

Another asked, "Who tf is that? 😮"

Someone else compared her to another star’s glow-up, writing, "@lizzobeeating actually looks amazing now. It’s a transformation. Same as when JHud changed after Dreamgirls. Can hardly recognize Lizzo as she was now."

Another fan pointed out, "Gorgeous before… gorgeous now! Fierce ❤️."

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The 'About D--- Time' singer continues to embrace self-love and inspire others while shutting down Ozempic rumors.

Lizzo has been open about her fitness journey. Back in September 2024, Life & Style reported that she lost 60 pounds just six months after announcing her health and wellness goals. While many praised her dedication, some accused her of using weight-loss drugs to slim down fast.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit," she clapped back in an Instagram post.

The following month, Lizzo shared that she adjusted her former vegan diet, adding more protein and following a Japanese-inspired meal plan.

“She’s trying to lose weight to save her life and is determined to drop some pounds. She realizes if she doesn’t do this, she could very well wind up dead,” a source told Life & Style in October 2024. “She doesn’t want to end up with diabetes and other health problems either, that would make life miserable.”

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.