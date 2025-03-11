Lizzo Twerks and Flaunts Impressive Weight Loss in Racy Outfit: Watch

Of course, her fans flooded the comments section with excitement.

“We can see that!! You look great!” one person wrote.

“What song is this?! I need it with the mesh lil jumper & shorts expeditiously 😍🔥😂,” another chimed in.

“And lookin FOINE AF!!! 😍🔥❤️,” a third fan added.

“You have inspired me once again to get healthy and get fine ❤️😍🔥,” someone else gushed.

“The body is SCORCHING HOT TEA,” another raved.