Lizzo Debuts Shocking Hair Transformation While Showing Off Her New Figure in Bikini: Photos

Source: MEGA/@lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo flaunted effortless blonde curls in a series of sultry beach snapshots.

July 15 2025, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Lizzo paired her fresh figure with a brand new hairdo.

Just months after she debuted a dramatic weight loss, the singer, 37, flaunted a head full of luscious blonde curls on Tuesday, July 15.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo bared her cleavage in a gold two-piece.

Lizzo dyed her signature brunette tresses bleach-blonde. She wore her locks natural, long and curly while posing in a scandalous swimsuit.

The musician stunned in a sparkly gold bikini top and thong that bared her backside. In a series of images, she clutched her b------, crawled on a sofa and mugged for the camera over her shoulder. She was pictured on a boat in the middle of the ocean with a scenic mountain backdrop.

"Mother of dragons 🐉," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo dyed her hair blonde.

On July 14, she fluffed her curls and flipped off the camera ahead of a night out at Hï Ibiza with Kaytranada. The "Jerome" singer wore a cropped, printed halter top and mini skirt, accessorized with gold sandals and bangles.

"ALL SUMMER ILL BE SHAKIN A-- I PUT THAT ON MY MAMA 😛," she wrote.

Lizzo rolled her body and lip-synced to music from behind the DJ booth while grooving with friends.

"First time at @hiibizaofficial 😛❤️ @kaytranada," she captioned an Instagram video of her wild night.

Lizzo dropped her third mixtape, "My Face Hurts From Smiling," on June 27, featuring tracks with SZA and Doja Cat. She is also planning to release her fifth studio album, "Love in Real Life," this fall.

Lizzo

Lizzo Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's Still on Ozempic

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo flaunted her body on a boat.

The Grammy Award winner recently published revealing side-by-side underwear photos in a since-deleted Instagram collage to showcase her weight loss. Although she previously admitted to trying Ozempic, she shut down rumors of still being on the drug.

"The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent!" she wrote earlier in July. "In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad — here’s the truth!"

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo is embracing her natural curls.

Lizzo continued, "I work my a-- off. Training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!)."

The star also plays pickleball, hikes, walks on the beach, dances and drinks water to stay fit.

"I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me," she concluded.

