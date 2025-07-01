Lizzo flaunted her weight loss in a racy denim romper on Instagram.

Lizzo just dropped jaws with her latest Instagram post!

The Grammy-winning artist served up a fierce dose of Western glam, flaunting her jaw-dropping weight loss and signature style in an ultra-tight denim romper. The halter zip-up top and short shorts hugged her curves perfectly, showing off her transformed figure with full confidence.

Lizzo showed off her new figure in a tight denim romper.

She completed the outfit with a wide denim belt, a cowboy hat and bold pink sunglasses, adding some serious attitude. Her blonde waves flowed past her shoulders, while a glossy nude lip and soft glam makeup tied the look together.

“GHETTO GRRRL FROM H-TOWN TAKIN THOT PIX IN HOT TOPIC 🤘🏾😫🤘🏾,” she captioned the sizzling photos .

Naturally, her fans couldn’t get enough.

“This outfit is everything 😍😍😍🔥,” one wrote, while another added, “You look good 😍😍😍😍.”

“Yassss Lizzo!!!!” someone else gushed.

“Love that u make it look good 🔥🔥🔥,” said another.

One fan summed it up perfectly, writing, “hourglass figure.. so sleek..”