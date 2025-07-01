Lizzo Shows Off Stunning Weight Loss in Tight Jean Shorts and Top: Photos
The Grammy-winning artist served up a fierce dose of Western glam, flaunting her jaw-dropping weight loss and signature style in an ultra-tight denim romper. The halter zip-up top and short shorts hugged her curves perfectly, showing off her transformed figure with full confidence.
She completed the outfit with a wide denim belt, a cowboy hat and bold pink sunglasses, adding some serious attitude. Her blonde waves flowed past her shoulders, while a glossy nude lip and soft glam makeup tied the look together.
“GHETTO GRRRL FROM H-TOWN TAKIN THOT PIX IN HOT TOPIC 🤘🏾😫🤘🏾,” she captioned the sizzling photos.
Naturally, her fans couldn’t get enough.
“This outfit is everything 😍😍😍🔥,” one wrote, while another added, “You look good 😍😍😍😍.”
“Yassss Lizzo!!!!” someone else gushed.
“Love that u make it look good 🔥🔥🔥,” said another.
One fan summed it up perfectly, writing, “hourglass figure.. so sleek..”
The “Truth Hurts” singer recently opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing that she reached a point of desperation and tried everything — even Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications, typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight loss.
In the end, it wasn’t the miracle fix she needed.
"Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full," Lizzo explained. "But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing.”
She also reflected on her past eating habits while following a vegan diet.
"When I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full," she said.
Eventually, Lizzo reintroduced animal protein into her meals, which changed everything.
"When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish," she said, "I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn't actually filling me up."
The post comes just days before Lizzo’s new album My Face Hurts From Smiling drops on July 4.
“Like, usually I’m in the studio for like, two years… This time I was like, I did everything in a week, and I just, like, approved the master, like, 20 minutes ago, and now I’m dropping it on Friday,” she told Billboard.
“Like I used to enjoy, like, just sitting and writing down my verse, and then everybody coming together and being like, all right, who got the craziest verse? You know what I mean? Like, feeding off of that energy,” she added.
The project marks her bold comeback after stating she would be "quitting" the music industry following her sexual harassment lawsuit.
“It’s a Lizzo summer, b-----,” she told Rolling Stone. “I can’t let no comment section ever f--- with my vibe.”