Lizzo Declares She's 'Quitting' the Music Industry Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: 'I Didn’t Sign Up for This S---'
The star explained how the backlash she’s been receiving due to the lawsuit against her has become too much, writing, “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”
“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she continued. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”
The 35-year-old then declared, “I didn’t sign up for this s--- — I QUIT.”
Fans of the “About D--- Time” artist quickly took to her comments section to support her decision.
“All of this. The internet isn’t real life. Protect you. We love you,” one supporter penned, while another added, “You are so necessary, talented and important. You also deserve peace. Whatever makes you happy.”
Others hoped Lizzo’s remarks weren’t true and suggested she just take a break from the spotlight.
“Girl don’t let them win… stay off the internet… hug up yo man… keep working…” someone wrote, as another individual shared, “Get you a Beyoncé shut off switch, Sis! Find tools and practices to shut out the noise -it’s possible! All great artists need one especially in this day and age where everyone’s opinions are platformed and amplified. Do not quit!!”
As OK! previously reported, the musician’s shocking news came months after dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claimed Lizzo and her team exhibited behavior that "seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."
"Privately, she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," their attorney alleged, adding that they "were harassed" for their sexual and religious beliefs.
Lizzo then spoke out against the lawsuit days after it was filed, calling it "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."
"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she said.
"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she continued.
Lizzo concluded: "I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."