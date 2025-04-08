Lizzo Declares She's 'Enjoying' Her Body Amid Weight-Loss Journey: Hot Photos
Lizzo is embracing every part of her body!
In an interview with Jay Shetty on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast, the pop star opened up about her weight-loss journey and how she’s learning to appreciate herself.
“When I was a kid, I saw how the media treated people who gained and lost weight, and how that affected my brain chemistry, and how it made me,” she said elsewhere in the snippet clip, looking stunning in a baby pink one-piece bodysuit that highlighted her curves. She then paired the shirt with denim bottoms in another pic.
“I'm still not perfect. I'll still mess up when l'm talking about things, or I'll still have some toxic diet culture things that come to my brain. I just swatted away like a fly. I'm like, no, no, we're not doing that. We're not doing that. This is your body. You only get one of these: enjoy her and let her enjoy you,” the “Juice” singer added.
The “About D--- Time” hitmaker — who has been accused of using Ozempic, an anti-diabetic medication also used for shedding weight — also reflected on the gradual, steady changes in her body.
“I have been on an intentional weight release journey. And I put it on the Internet, I posted about it, and I think over the last year and a half. As l've been doing it, my body has been changing, very slowly,” she told Shetty.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Lizzo knew her transformation was happening, she didn’t expect the shock when the public caught on.
“But I don't think people were paying attention. I was still very like anti-fatphobic on this entire journey, but I think that we have to remember everybody not seeing your s---,” she stated.
“All the time, everybody doesn't see every video you post, everybody's not privy to what you're going through. They're not with you every day. So when I pop out on a red carpet, or when a video suddenly goes viral and my body is different, it appears like it was overnight,” Lizzo realized. “It appears sudden, and I think that was shocking to a lot of people because now, the headline is 'Lizzo’s Skinny,' which is a far cry from the truth, because I'm not I think it's now just starting to be like a point of conversation and discourse.”
Lizzo shared how important it is to her to be a good role model.
“I think my responsibility with that is to make sure that it's still, it's still me, I want to be very intentional with the words that come out of my mouth because there's young people who are watching me and they're experiencing what I'm putting into the world and they're applying it to their own experience and their own life just like I did,” the “Good as H---” singer explained.
Addressing the drama surrounding her work environment and harassment claims from former backup dancers, Lizzo clarified she wasn’t “hiding.”
"I think people were like, oh, she's about to take a whole year off. I'm like, no. I was just in the middle of it," the "Truth Hurts" crooner, 36, said of why she stayed away from the media at the time. "To be honest with you, I don't feel like I've expressed myself fully in the last two years, like how I want to. I feel like I've been kind of holding my tongue and like staying to myself, but I think that it's for the best because you know, running your mouth these days..." Lizzo explained.
"Sometimes it's just unnecessary, and sometimes it can get you into some stuff you wasn't even trying to get into because people will misinterpret it and run with it," she shared. "Maybe I should've stayed quiet."