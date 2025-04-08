Lizzo Declares She's 'Enjoying' Her Body Amid Weight-Loss Journey: Hot Photos

“When I was a kid, I saw how the media treated people who gained and lost weight, and how that affected my brain chemistry, and how it made me,” she said elsewhere in the snippet clip, looking stunning in a baby pink one-piece bodysuit that highlighted her curves. She then paired the shirt with denim bottoms in another pic.

“I'm still not perfect. I'll still mess up when l'm talking about things, or I'll still have some toxic diet culture things that come to my brain. I just swatted away like a fly. I'm like, no, no, we're not doing that. We're not doing that. This is your body. You only get one of these: enjoy her and let her enjoy you,” the “Juice” singer added.