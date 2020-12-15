Lizzo is a beacon for body positivity, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t occasionally want to shake up her diet a bit. The “Truth Hurts” singer recently tried a detox plan to help with some stomach issues, and showed off the results on social media afterwards.

Explaining that she’d been in Mexico, where she “drank a lot, and I ate a lot of food that f**ked my stomach up,” Lizzo documented her experience with the diet (she chose nutritionist JJ Smith’s smoothie detox) in a pair of short videos.

“It’s just basically you drink these green smoothies every day,” she noted, while showing off her body in workout gear each day of the diet.

The 32-year-old reported that the first few days weren’t so bad, but she began to find it difficult around day four. “I was never super hungry, I think I just wanted to stress eat and do things that were like, kind of self-harming,” she said.

By day 10, however, she was feeling “amazing,” and gave a “full twirl” for the camera. “I think it’s great to reset your stomach,” she said, “especially when you deal with gastrointestinal issues like I do.”

That said, the benefits went visibly beyond just a more settled tummy. “I think I look f**king great, too!” she enthused.

We’d agree, but many on social media expressed dismay that Lizzo, who is such a strong advocate for self-love and acceptance, would post anything suggesting she endorsed diet culture or weight loss.

Responding to that criticism, the singer replied on Instagram: “I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way.”

She finished off by urging, in all caps, “DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY.”