OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > celeb deaths
OK LogoNEWS

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Was Homeless Before Shocking Drug Overdose

Composite photo of Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock.
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 29 2024, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Shifty Shellshock's sober coach is giving insight into the rapper's final days.

The man who tried to help Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Binzer, stay clean in the last months of his life, Tim Ryan, revealed he was homeless in the time leading up to his tragic drug overdose.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock.
Source: Mega

Shifty Shellshock's sober coach gave insight into the rapper's final days.

"The last I had heard about Seth, he had been bouncing from house to house and then he'd been living in a tent in McArthur Park," the addiction specialist explained in a recent interview. "My wife Jennifer [Gimenez] was in Los Angeles last week and actually received a phone call that they had located where he was."

Ryan revealed he was planning on flying to California to find Shellshock and get him back into treatment. Unfortunately, it was too late. "Seth could help anybody, love anybody, but he had a hard time loving himself," he noted.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock.
Source: Mega

Shifty Shellshock was homeless prior to his death.

Article continues below advertisement

"My last conversation with Seth was about two and a half months ago," Ryan continued. "He was struggling. He unfortunately relapsed and had been back out there. But the thing about Seth was he would be more willing to help somebody else get into treatment and sober living than help himself."

As OK! previously reported, the Crazy Town frontman, who was 49 years old at the time of his passing, died at a residence on Monday, June 24, from a drug overdose.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock.
Source: Mega

Shifty Shellshock was found dead on Monday, June 24.

MORE ON:
celeb deaths
Article continues below advertisement

"Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions," the band's manager, Howie Hubberman, confirmed in a statement. "We all tried, but ultimately, we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

"The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs," he continued. "Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock.
Source: Mega

Shifty Shellshock died from a drug overdose.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Fans of Shellshock took to social media to express their love for the artist following the devastating news. "This absolutely broke my heart.. God d--- it Seth why..... you've been in my life since we were kids.. d---, you just broke a lot of hearts.. rest in peace old friend love you," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Rest in power, Shifty. Addiction is f------- up. I was really hoping sobriety was going to turn things around for you," a second person added.

TMZ conducted the interview with Ryan.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.