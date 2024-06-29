Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Was Homeless Before Shocking Drug Overdose

"The last I had heard about Seth, he had been bouncing from house to house and then he'd been living in a tent in McArthur Park," the addiction specialist explained in a recent interview. "My wife Jennifer [Gimenez] was in Los Angeles last week and actually received a phone call that they had located where he was."

Ryan revealed he was planning on flying to California to find Shellshock and get him back into treatment. Unfortunately, it was too late. "Seth could help anybody, love anybody, but he had a hard time loving himself," he noted.