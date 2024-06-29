Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Was Homeless Before Shocking Drug Overdose
Shifty Shellshock's sober coach is giving insight into the rapper's final days.
The man who tried to help Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Binzer, stay clean in the last months of his life, Tim Ryan, revealed he was homeless in the time leading up to his tragic drug overdose.
"The last I had heard about Seth, he had been bouncing from house to house and then he'd been living in a tent in McArthur Park," the addiction specialist explained in a recent interview. "My wife Jennifer [Gimenez] was in Los Angeles last week and actually received a phone call that they had located where he was."
Ryan revealed he was planning on flying to California to find Shellshock and get him back into treatment. Unfortunately, it was too late. "Seth could help anybody, love anybody, but he had a hard time loving himself," he noted.
"My last conversation with Seth was about two and a half months ago," Ryan continued. "He was struggling. He unfortunately relapsed and had been back out there. But the thing about Seth was he would be more willing to help somebody else get into treatment and sober living than help himself."
As OK! previously reported, the Crazy Town frontman, who was 49 years old at the time of his passing, died at a residence on Monday, June 24, from a drug overdose.
"Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions," the band's manager, Howie Hubberman, confirmed in a statement. "We all tried, but ultimately, we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."
"The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs," he continued. "Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."
Fans of Shellshock took to social media to express their love for the artist following the devastating news. "This absolutely broke my heart.. God d--- it Seth why..... you've been in my life since we were kids.. d---, you just broke a lot of hearts.. rest in peace old friend love you," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Rest in power, Shifty. Addiction is f------- up. I was really hoping sobriety was going to turn things around for you," a second person added.
