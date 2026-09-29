Lorenzo Lamas Says 'Happy Birthday to My Queen' as Heather Locklear Turns 65 Amid Close-Knit Celebration

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Heather Locklear celebrated her 65th birthday with her boyfriend, Lorenzo Lamas, by her side. Lamas marked the actress' September 25 birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, which was later removed from his profile. "Happy Birthday to my Queen today," he wrote, per People. He even joked that the cake-cutting moment would be the closest the couple gets to a wedding, hinting that they are not planning to walk down the aisle. "I jumped in to help cause it’s the only cake we’ll be cutting together," he said.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ALEXANDRAALAMAS/INSTAGRAM Alexandra Lamas shared a glimpse of Heather Locklear’s birthday celebration with her father, Lorenzo Lamas.

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Heather Locklear Celebrated Her Birthday

Source: @ALEXANDRAALAMAS/INSTAGRAM Lorenzo Lamas helped Heather Locklear cut her birthday cake during the birthday celebration.

Lamas' daughter, Alexandra Lamas, offered a glimpse into the celebration. She shared photos of Heather and her father, along with a white birthday cake, white roses and gifts wrapped in leopard-print paper with a pink bow. In one photo shared by Alexandra via Instagram, Lorenzo helped the Melrose Place star cut her white birthday cake as white roses sat nearby. Several wrapped gifts appeared in the background. The health coach captioned the photos with a cute message. "A little birthday magic," the caption said, along with a collection of pictures.

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Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear's Relationship

Source: MEGA Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear were romantically linked decades after their 1983 'Playgirl' cover.

The pair have been romantically linked since late 2025, decades after they posed together for a Playgirl cover in 1983. Lorenzo's birthday tribute came nearly six months after a friend of Heather confirmed to People that the actress was dating the Falcon Crest star. TMZ first reported the relationship in April 2026 after publishing photos of the pair together in Las Vegas. The couple has since shared sweet words about each other publicly. The Dynasty alum opened up about their relationship during an appearance on the "Hollywood & Divine" podcast in June, referring to Lorenzo as her new boyfriend. "My new guy is very ... everything," she said. "I’m just like, when I tell this person I love him, I’m really saying, 'I love you, G--.' Because that’s what happened. It’s from G--, she added. The TV icon also shared how she felt about where she was in her life at the time. "I’m [in] the best time [of my life]," she said.

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Source: @SHAYNELAMAS/INSTAGRAM Heather Locklear opened up about her relationship with Lorenzo Lamas during a June podcast appearance.

Lorenzo, 68, has been married six times and is the father of six children. He shares AJ, 42, and Shayne, 40, with his second wife, Michele Smith, and Paton, 38, with his former partner, Daphne Ashbrook. He also shares Alexandra, 28, Victoria, 27, and Isabella, 25, with his fourth wife, Shauna Sand. In July 2025, the actor filed for divorce from former model Kenna Nicole Scott after less than two years of marriage. Heather was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, with their divorce finalized in 1993. She later married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, with whom she shares daughter Ava Sambora, 28. Heather also ended her relationship with Chris Heisser last year. The pair first dated in high school, and Chris proposed in 2020, but they never married and split in 2025.

Lorenzo Lamas Opened Up About Heather Locklear

Source: MEGA Lorenzo Lamas opened up about finding love with Heather Locklear after years of relationships.