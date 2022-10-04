Loretta Lynn's Incredible Journey: From Poverty To Stardom

She counted her late father, Ted Webb, as the “most important person in my life.”

“He worked so hard and never complained,” Lynn said. “He always made us feel so loved, and we always knew he loved our mommy. He was kind and tenderhearted. My love for him and my pride in who he was inspired my biggest hit. I’ll always be proud to be a Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Webb died from black lung disease at age 52 in 1959. Lynn's husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn — also known as Doo and Mooney — made two promises to Ted when he married Lynn. First, he said he would never physically harm her. Second, he promised not take her away from her family. He quickly broke both promises. On their wedding night, he reportedly beat Lynn, then moved her all the way to Washington state so he could work in the logging camps. When she was away, her father died. She was overwhelmed with guilt and grief, never suspecting the heartbreak and financial woes in store.