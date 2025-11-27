Who Are Lori Loughlin's 2 Daughters? Meet Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade
Nov. 27 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Isabella 'Bella' Rose Giannulli
Lori Loughlin and her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, became parents for the first time when they welcomed Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli on September 16, 1998.
Bella ran a fashion blog before pursuing an acting career. She made her acting debut in the 2016 Hallmark film Every Christmas Has a Story before starring in Homegrown Christmas with her mother in 2018.
"The opportunity did present itself, and it was Bella's first acting job ever," Lori reflected on her eldest daughter's acting career in an interview. "I thought, 'Wow, how special for me to be a part of that.' "
Bella attended Marymount High School before enrolling at the University of Southern California, where her famous parents became entangled in the infamous Operation Varsity Blues scheme.
After leaving USC, she deleted her Instagram page amid the college admissions scandal. She has since reactivated her account, which now has over 209,000 followers, and uses it to promote pieces from her clothing brand, The B---- Knits.
"The B---- Knits is built on the idea of restraint and intimacy. Each piece begins with the yarn—natural fibers chosen for their weight, their feel, their ability to hold shape and soften with time," the brand's website reads. "The process is deliberately slow: every stitch worked by hand, every tension considered, every finish intentional."
It adds that the collection "is not about trend, but permanence. Shapes are familiar yet refined, designed to live with the wearer and take on their character. Nothing is produced in excess; each piece is made to order, holding the mark of the maker and the individuality of the client."
While being active on social media, Bella also hosts her podcast, "The Nail Polish Sisters."
- Lori Loughlin’s Relationship With Daughter Olivia Jade Improving After College Scandal Drama – ‘Time Is Helping To Heal’
- 18 Nepo Babies Who Outshined Their Celebrity Parents: From Angelina Jolie to Dakota Johnson and More
- Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Extremely Private Daughter Bella Debuts New Hairstyle: See Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Lori and Mossimo's second daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was born in Los Angeles on September 28, 1999.
Like her sister, she rose to fame online after launching her YouTube channel, which she later deleted amid the college admissions scandal. She returned to the platform in December 2019.
"Olivia is in a strange place right now, she's mentally ready to put herself out there, but she also knows that all of her past issues will be front and center again very soon," a source told Us Weekly. "She's trying to put on a brave face and go out and get back to her more normal routine, but she's very upset that she can't explain her side of the story without it impacting the case."
Olivia Jade's channel now has 1.84 million subscribers, while her Instagram page has 1.2 million followers. She uses the platforms to promote her "Conversations with Olivia Jade" podcast on iHeartRadio.
In 2018, she launched a makeup line with Sephora, which included a bronzer and a highlighter palette. Three years later, she competed on Dancing With the Stars and placed 8th with her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.
As for her love life, Olivia Jade has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Jacob Elordi starting in 2021. They called it quits again in October after briefly rekindling their romance in September.