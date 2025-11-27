Who Are Lori Loughlin's 2 Daughters? Meet Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade

Lori Loughlin and her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, became parents for the first time when they welcomed Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli on September 16, 1998.

Bella ran a fashion blog before pursuing an acting career. She made her acting debut in the 2016 Hallmark film Every Christmas Has a Story before starring in Homegrown Christmas with her mother in 2018.

"The opportunity did present itself, and it was Bella's first acting job ever," Lori reflected on her eldest daughter's acting career in an interview. "I thought, 'Wow, how special for me to be a part of that.' "

Bella attended Marymount High School before enrolling at the University of Southern California, where her famous parents became entangled in the infamous Operation Varsity Blues scheme.

After leaving USC, she deleted her Instagram page amid the college admissions scandal. She has since reactivated her account, which now has over 209,000 followers, and uses it to promote pieces from her clothing brand, The B---- Knits.

"The B---- Knits is built on the idea of restraint and intimacy. Each piece begins with the yarn—natural fibers chosen for their weight, their feel, their ability to hold shape and soften with time," the brand's website reads. "The process is deliberately slow: every stitch worked by hand, every tension considered, every finish intentional."

It adds that the collection "is not about trend, but permanence. Shapes are familiar yet refined, designed to live with the wearer and take on their character. Nothing is produced in excess; each piece is made to order, holding the mark of the maker and the individuality of the client."

While being active on social media, Bella also hosts her podcast, "The Nail Polish Sisters."