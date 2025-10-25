or
Suspicious Lori Loughlin 'Sat Down With Strippers' in Desperate Attempt to Save Mossimo Giannulli Marriage: Source

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin recently separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.

Oct. 25 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's marriage was tested long before their recent separation, it seems.

Years before their shocking split, the Full House star allegedly paid a visit to Giannulli's favorite Los Angeles strip club to question dancers about her husband — whom she tied the knot with in 1997.

Lori Loughlin allegedly had to question strippers about her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

"For years, Mossimo went to this club called Skin on Robertson [Boulevard] in L.A.," a family friend of Loughlin told Page Six.

"It was years ago, but Lori ended up going down there to talk to the women and find out what he was doing … she actually sat down with the strippers," the source confessed.

The insider's comments come just a few days after Loughlin's Full House costar John Stamos shed light on his friend's tumultuous marriage.

John Stamos Says Lori Loughlin 'Put Up With a Lot Over the Years'

Lori Loughlin supposedly had to 'put up with a lot' while married to Mossimo Giannulli.

During a guest appearance on the Monday, October 20, episode of the "Good Guys" podcast, Stamos admitted Loughlin "put up with a lot over the years."

The General Hospital actor slammed Giannulli as a "terrible narcissist," insisting: "Whatever negativity or hardships that [Loughlin’s] been through in [her] life is connected to this guy." "I will never talk to him again," Stamos declared of the renowned fashion designer.

Lori Loughlin

College Admissions Scandal Took 'Huge Toll' on Lori Loughlin's Marriage

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli tied the knot in 1997.

Following Stamos' bombshell remarks, a separate source told Page Six, "Everything that Stamos said is really telling."

The insider had worked with Loughlin right around the time she and Giannulli were arrested for their part in a college admissions scandal — which saw the exes plead guilty to fraud after being caught paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Isabella "Bella" Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, into the University of Southern California.

According to the confidant, the infamous scandal took a "huge toll" on Loughlin and Giannulli's marriage — and tarnished the beloved actress' reputation.

"Lori didn’t just have a career — she was the Hallmark Channel’s sweetheart, she was America's 'Aunt Becky' from Full House," the insider added.

Lori Loughlin 'Feels Betrayed' by Ex Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin reportedly feels 'betrayed' by Mossimo Giannulli.

News first broke at the beginning of October that Loughlin and Giannulli had separated after almost three decades of marriage.

While Loughlin apparently thought the split would be temporary, the past few years "put a strain on their marriage" that was "unlikely" to be repaired," another source told People on Tuesday, October 21.

"Things have never been the same" the insider noted after the estranged spouses "weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together."

"Lori feels betrayed," the confidant revealed. "It's not a happy situation for her. They're in very different places right now and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together."

