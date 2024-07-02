Louis Tomlinson Fans Call the Singer, 32, a 'Silver Fox' After He Debuts Gray Hair: Photos
Does it ever drive you crazy — just how fast the night changes?
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson shocked fans when he showed up to the Glastonbury Festival with streaks of gray in his brown hair.
The former teen heartthrob's admirers raved over the look, with one declaring on social media, "He looks ethereal!! Our silver fox."
"Love his gray hair. He looks handsome," tweeted another, while a third person said, "LOUIS TOMLINSON AGING LIKE FINE WINE."
"Tell me how he can possibly be the most hottest [sic] ha has been with freaking GRAY HAIR looks fab. Feels fab," gushed a fourth.
The star had a great time at the U.K. festival, tweeting on Monday, July 1, "What an amazing 5 days! Thank you @glastonbury for the memories!"
He also shared several photos on Instagram.
The festival came a few weeks after he wrapped up a tour. "100 shows later and it’s all over. Can’t believe it. What an incredible tour. Thank you to every single person that helped make it possible," he said via Instagram on June 21.
Like the rest of his 1D bandmates, Tomlinson pursued a solo music career when the boy band disbanded in 2015.
In an interview from last year, the dad-of-one insisted they were all "lovely boys" as they rose to fame, though he admitted they did get into some trouble when the cameras weren't around.
"There were of course those times where we wanted to be ‘normal young lads’ and wanted to go out and have a drink and do whatever it is young lads do at that age, and so that was somewhat challenging," he explained. "I just think that we found our own ways to do that.”
"There was something very beautiful about going through that stage of our lives [together]," the "Just Hold On" artist continued. "We were all very young, 16 to 18. So to be young lads and to go through the craziness together at that young age..."
It was just one year after the pop stars went their separate ways that Tomlinson unexpectedly fathered a child with stylist Briana Jungwirth.
"Being a father has changed me but because my mum used to work nights and I was the oldest, the responsibility fell to me to feed, dress and bathe my younger siblings, so I’ve already had a parenting crash course," he shared in a 2022 interview of looking after son Freddie.
"I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t challenging, but it’s so rewarding too," Tomlinson insisted.