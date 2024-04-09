Louis Tomlinson Admits Harry Styles Romance Conspiracy Theories Are 'Irritating'
When it comes to Louis Tomlinson's memories from his days in One Direction, there's at least "One Thing" he'd like to never talk about again: the theories that he and bandmate Harry Styles once dated.
Though there was never any evidence about the gossip, the dad-of-one said he still gets questioned about it today.
"What’s tough is, I realized this some years ago — there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy," the singer, 32, told Brazil's G1. "They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is."
Tomlinson admitted the buzz "does irritate me a little bit ... but it is just kind of [the] nature of the job, I suppose."
The "Drag Me Down" crooner expressed his frustrations when it comes to any gossip about his private life.
"There are times where it gets a little bit… at times it gets far too personal within that whole space," he shared. "I’ve got my son Freddie [who is] the most important person in my life. Occasionally it kind of broaches some stuff that is really unfair."
One Direction formed via the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2010, when Styles, 30, and Tomlinson were joined by Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.
Though the Grammy winner and Tomlinson have each dated several women over the years, fans continue to discuss their theories about a potential romance going on between them.
As recent as last year, people on a Reddit thread were giving their opinions on the subject.
"There are too many things that don’t make sense to me otherwise. Even on days I’m doubtful, I still feel 100% sure that they were together or at least had a fling between 2011-2012," one person wrote, while a second said, "I believe they dated for a while when [they] were in the band, maybe even a while after."
"I am 100% sure that Larry still is real," a third individual commented, referring to their fan-made couple name.
Tomlinson shares his son with stylist Briana Jungwirth. He was last romantically linked to model Sofie Nyvang in 2023.
Styles' love life has been much more public over the years: after ending a nearly two-year romance with actress Olivia Wilde, 40, in 2022, he was caught kissing model Emily Ratajkowksi, 32.
Their fling appeared to fizzle out, as in the summer of 2023, he sparked dating buzz with actress Taylor Russell, 29, whom he's been seen out with recently.