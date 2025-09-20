'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton 'Anxiously' Awaiting Arrival of Baby Boy: 'We're Getting Close'

Article continues below advertisement

Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton got engaged sight unseen — and now they've fallen in love with their unborn son in a similar fashion. While the couple has yet to officially meet their baby boy, Lauren and Cameron already know he's the love of their lives, marking a full circle moment almost seven years after tying the knot in November 2018 during Season 1 of Netflix's reality dating series. Ahead of their first child's arrival, the Love Is Blind stars sit down for an exclusive chat with OK! about Lauren's pregnancy journey, how Cameron is stepping up in his new role of fatherhood and their partnership with Pampers as part of the brand's Behind Every Baby campaign.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton Reflects on Pregnancy Journey After IVF Struggles

Source: @cameronreidhamilton/Instagram Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton starred in Season 1 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Nearing the end of her pregnancy journey, Lauren admits she's "feeling quite a bit of anxiety" at this point "just because we're getting close to the date." "I just have to make sure everything's ready [and] all my ducks are in a row," she explains. "I'm just anxious to meet baby boy." The brunette beauty notes welcoming a child into their family has "been such a long time coming" after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) for more than four years and suffering a miscarriage. "We've been waiting for this moment for a big chunk of our marriage," she adds. "This is a whole new level and stage for us together as a married couple, and now we're entering parenthood together. I'm excited for what's next."

Cameron Hamilton Gives Advice for Expecting Dads

Source: @need4lspeed/Instagram Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are expecting a baby boy after years of fertility struggles.

Cameron is also excited and has made it a priority to show up for his wife as she carries their son to term. Giving advice to other expecting dads, Cameron reminds soon-to-be fathers: "Your wife is growing a human being, a child. That's a huge undertaking." "It's taking a huge toll on her body," he says. "Hormones are surging to levels never seen before. She's going through a lot. She's not feeling well. Her body's changing. It's a sacrifice."

Pregnant Lauren Speed and Husband Cameron Hamilton Partner With Pampers

Source: @need4lspeed/Instagram Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton tied the knot in 2018.

Amid inevitable anxiety that comes with becoming a mom for the first time, there's one thing Lauren is happy not to "have to worry about" — her baby's diaper supply! "One less thing to be anxious about," she said of sticking with Pampers' tried and true products as her son's go-to diapers, wipes and more. "You want to go with something that you know is going to work, that's trusted," she tells other new parents.

Source: Pampers Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton partnered with Pampers ahead of their baby's arrival.

Cameron agrees, revealing: "I am a Pampers baby. I grew up wearing Pampers as a little guy." "I'm excited to keep that tradition going," he declares. "Pampers was there for me day one. They'll be there for our son day one. They're a legacy brand." "They even put Pampers on newborns in the hospital, which is really cool to know that this is a brand you can trust," Cameron shares. The reality star continues: "As new parents, what we've found recently is that there's so many decisions we have to make, so many choices, so at least we feel like, 'hey, we've got the diapers locked down.' We know we're gonna put Pampers on our little guy."

