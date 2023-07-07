Lauren Speed Hamilton Says She and Cameron Are 'Waiting for the Right Opportunity' to Appear on Reality TV: 'We're Selective'
Lauren Speed Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton met on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, which aired in 2020, so it's only fitting they want to return to the small screen in the future.
"We're selective about the type of reality TV we would do just because it can be crazy and draining. Me and Cam always say it's when the right opportunity presents itself and it feels like a great fit for us, we'll do it. We love our supporters and they are calling for it — people are waiting, so we're waiting for the right opportunity. We'll definitely be in people's faces again soon," the 35-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Dollar General to support their annual Days of Beauty event – a week-long celebration from July 10-15 focused on multicultural beauty, health and wellness.
"If we were to do reality, it would look different than people might think!" she adds. "Me and Cam are so creative. We have a million ideas that we're looking to bring to life, so there's much more of that on the horizon. We're super excited. We've been building our team and getting ready to share all of these things. There's a lot to come!"
The duo — who met without ever seeing one another — are stronger than ever, as the "past couple of years have been beautiful," the brunette beauty shares. "Years of growth and transition. We've been married five years now! Half a decade! It's important to keep evolving with each other and supporting each other as we evolve as individuals as well. This industry can be stressful, so we want to make sure our home life is good and solid and that each of us is good mentally, spiritually, emotionally and physically. That has been important for us throughout our marriage, just checking in at home."
In order to feel connected, the pair make sure date nights are part of their routine. "It's so important for us to have fun. Cam and I joke around like, 'You're my boyfriend. I am your girlfriend!' You want to have fun. We go to dinner, watch movies together. Sometimes our life can be so hectic that we have to put it in our calendar," she notes. "It's super important to make the time because if you're not checking in at home and constantly giving yourself to others, it can put distance between the two of you."
The author also admits that she's had to get used to having a roommate. "There was an adjustment period. It's like this is a shared space, but Cam is so good about being patient with me and giving me the time and space I needed to adjust. We got married within eight to 10 weeks of knowing each other, so that took a minute, but we're good now!" she shares.
In the meantime, the reality starlet is excited to partnering with Dollar General to celebrate Black and multicultural women’s beauty. "Dollar General’s Days of Beauty is a week-long celebration from July 10-15 that will focus on multicultural beauty and wellness and is open to anyone who wants to join!" she says. "This is something that needs to be talked about and celebrated more. I'm grateful to be a part of it," she says. "It's one thing to talk about tutorials and beauty, but another thing to recommend products that are affordable and available right in your neighborhood at the local Dollar General."
"My supporters are always asking me about my beauty routines, so I am going to talk about that. It's fun to be able to have this event and share that with one another as women, women of color and as a community," she adds.
Some of the content creator's go-products include Curl Rhythm, which moisturizes curls, and yes! honey, natural and organic hair products. "I also love Neutrogena makeup wipes — those are my go-to's at night, and I love Dove Body Wash. I am all about that soft skin!" she confesses. "Dollar General carries quality products that are affordable. That's a win-win."
Registration for the event is now open so visit and sign up at dollargeneral.com/daysofbeauty.
Check out the star's LIVE interview on Saturday, July 15, at 11am EST/10am CST on DG.com to get a behind-the-scenes look at her daily beauty, skin and hair routine, her thoughts on representation in the beauty community, marriage advice and more.