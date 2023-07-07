Lauren Speed Hamilton Says She and Cameron Are 'Waiting for the Right Opportunity' to Appear on Reality TV: 'We're Selective'

Lauren Speed Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton met on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, which aired in 2020, so it's only fitting they want to return to the small screen in the future.

"We're selective about the type of reality TV we would do just because it can be crazy and draining. Me and Cam always say it's when the right opportunity presents itself and it feels like a great fit for us, we'll do it. We love our supporters and they are calling for it — people are waiting, so we're waiting for the right opportunity. We'll definitely be in people's faces again soon," the 35-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Dollar General to support their annual Days of Beauty event – a week-long celebration from July 10-15 focused on multicultural beauty, health and wellness.