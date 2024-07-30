Lauren-Speed Hamilton Admits Having a 'Strong Community' Helps Her Manage Life After 'Love Is Blind'
Lauren-Speed Hamilton is enjoying life outside of the Love Is Blind pods and using her passion for fashion and public speaking to empower women.
"It's really is unbelievable, and it's a testament to our supporters," Speed-Hamilton exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Marshalls. "Six years ago we filmed the show and it aired four years ago — and the fact that people are still holding us down, it's just so humbling."
Speed-Hamilton and her husband, Cameron, famously met on the popular Netflix series, and the partners recently won the streaming giant's 2024 Cutest Couple Award.
Aside from her romance, the creative is dedicated to her Atlanta, Ga., locals, in addition to investing in her hometown of Detroit, Mich.
"Community is super important because it's all about the journey, and the people that you have around definitely help you determine the destination," the Netflix star stresses.
"You need to be around like-minded people who will encourage, motivate and cheer you on," she adds. "If you don't have those right people around you, it can stop you from getting where you want to go."
Since she's living life in the public eye, the Leap of Faith author finds confidence through her love of service.
"I would say that I am empowered by knowing that what I do and what I push for can make a difference for others," she admits. "It's a motivation for me, but I'm motivated by my family, and I'm motivated by wanting to make my parents proud, wanting to make my friends proud and contributing to my community."
"I don't know if I would say I'm a role model, but I'm a relatable person," she notes. "People can see me and know where I came from, see where I'm going and then be like, 'Hey, if she did it, I can do it.'"
Aside from being one of the first Love Is Blind matches, Speed-Hamilton collaborated with Marshalls to celebrate ladies interested in following trends while learning about financial literacy.
"I am so excited and honored to part with Marshalls for this. It is the Good Stuff Social Club, which is an event. They're traveling around the country, making sure women live their best lives," she reveals. "They're doing that through tools, resources and community."
"They're going to have six different sessions at this particular event here in Atlanta, and they have some powerhouse speakers," she exclaims. "Style boosting confidence and community is important to your success."