'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits 'This Is The Happiest Time Of My Life' After Enduring Challenges On Reality Show: 'I Learned So Much'

"It's basically a challenge I made when I was having a really hard time, and it helps me feel stronger and more confident. I made really hard workouts but I also paired them with a lot of reflection journaling, so it's something I worked really hard on. I feel like people are seeing and feeling the results, which is why I teach in the first place. I think Pilates is the perfect modality and lifestyle to bring to communities that wouldn't have access to it — and it's at an affordable price. That's what my mission is and what I've been doing."

Ross, who recently hosted a workout at Energi in Soho in partnership with Siggi’s, Fitish and Wet Hydration, is thrilled for people to see real results. "I saw progress in the first few days! Other women who have kids are posting about it and teaching them to take care of yourself and self-care at an early age. It's so important."