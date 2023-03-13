'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits 'This Is The Happiest Time Of My Life' After Enduring Challenges On Reality Show: 'I Learned So Much'
Though Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada didn't say "I do" during the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind, the two decided to give their romance another whirl, going on to get engaged in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, which premiered in February.
However, Ross claimed Alagbada cheated on her and ending their engagement. (He later publicly apologized to Ross.)
Now, the pilates instructor feels like she's living her best life.
"I'm so happy. This is the happiest time of my life," the fitness guru, who recently celebrated the launch of her 14-day program "Revenge Body" in NYC, exclusively tells OK!. "I learned so much about myself from the show. I'm a different person — you learn about yourself, yourself in friendships, relationships and what you're looking for. It makes you grow up and look at things differently."
Ross didn't get her happily ever after yet, but the silver lining has been getting to connect with others on a deeper level, especially after she was vulnerable with viewers in the Netflix special.
"There's a lot more I want to share, and now people have been able to see my personality a bit more," she notes. "People know my story more and can relate to me. As women, we all know someone who has gone through something similar to what I have. I think sharing more about that and my path and how I've overcome and transformed my relationships and my body confidence. I want to start sharing more about that. I admire other women."
"It's beautiful to see other women connecting with me. It means so much to me, and the split was really hard. I learned from it, though," she adds.
Now that the brunette beauty, who wasn't shy about declaring her love for Pilates on the reality series, has a ton of fans, she is excited to inspire more people going forward with her new 14-day program "Revenge Body," which is designed to connect your body and mind and take revenge on the negative self-talk — alll while sculpting and defining your body.
"It's basically a challenge I made when I was having a really hard time, and it helps me feel stronger and more confident. I made really hard workouts but I also paired them with a lot of reflection journaling, so it's something I worked really hard on. I feel like people are seeing and feeling the results, which is why I teach in the first place. I think Pilates is the perfect modality and lifestyle to bring to communities that wouldn't have access to it — and it's at an affordable price. That's what my mission is and what I've been doing."
Ross, who recently hosted a workout at Energi in Soho in partnership with Siggi’s, Fitish and Wet Hydration, is thrilled for people to see real results. "I saw progress in the first few days! Other women who have kids are posting about it and teaching them to take care of yourself and self-care at an early age. It's so important."
"The best part has been meeting all these other women, especially in person. We've done a ton of community classes at Energi, and I love hearing their stories and workout journeys. It's so inspiring to me," she gushes. "'Revenge Body' is super affordable, and I also have YouTube workouts too. I have something for everyone, and Pilates can help everyone, which is why I love it."
Going forward, Ross is looking forward to moving to the Big Apple, where she will begin her next chapter. "I'm working hard on my building my YouTube channel and a new app. I'm excited for newness!"
When participating in the program, you'll need light weights, a small pilates ball, gliders or socks and a resistance band. The 14-day program is available for pre-purchase and costs $12.99.