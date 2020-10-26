Love is *not* blind for Mark Cuevas and girlfriend Aubrey Rainey. In fact, the two have a clear view of their future… which includes a newborn baby!

Cuevas shared the exciting news with his fans and followers via Instagram on Sunday, October 25. “Baby Cuevas 4.29.21,” he captioned the announcement post of the two kissing.

“I’m so excited to be a dad — seriously one of the proudest moments of my life,” Cuevas told E! News. “I’m going to be a protective dad, but also a dad that will always support my child in any endeavor.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

The Love is Blind star, 26, and his girlfriend found out they were pregnant “after a weekend spent with friends and family in West Virginia for Labor Day weekend,” the soon-to-be parents told PEOPLE. Rainey — who lives with Cuevas in Atlanta — said she felt “very fatigued in the beginning” of her pregnancy but had “no morning sickness at all, thankfully! Luckily I am starting to get a lot of the normal energy back.”

The reality star and blonde beauty began dating over the summer. The lovebirds “met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently,” they shared. “We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other’s side since.”

LOVE IS BLIND’ STAR IS SLAMMED FOR LETTING HER DOG DRINK WINE

Cuevas first debuted his new relationship with Rainey in July while keeping her identity hidden. He shared a photo of the two and wrote, “Thankful.” Although he wouldn’t reveal Rainey’s name for a while via social media, Cuevas finally tagged her in a post in September. Since debuting his new love, Cuevas often posts PDA photos of the duo amid the COVID-19 pandemic while in their house, out for date nights or on the beach. “He’s very happy with her,” a source told PEOPLE of Cuevas and Rainey’s relationship.

Click here to view the photo!

The TV personality previously starred in season 1 of Love Is Blind, which was filmed in 2018 but debuted on Netflix in February. Cuevas ended the season engaged to Jessica Batten. However, the 35-year-old left Cuevas at the altar and cited their ten-year age difference as the culprit in her decision. Cuevas was also linked to Love Is Blind contestant Lauren “LC” Chamblin in June. However, Cuevas clarified the former flames were never “in an exclusive relationship,” although he “enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks.”

’90 DAY FIANCÉ’: 9 SPECTACULAR MELTDOWNS, FIGHTS AND MESSES

Cuevas and Rainey are expecting their first child in April 2021.