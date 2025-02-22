'Love Island USA' Star Miguel Harichi Says Girlfriend Leah Kateb 'Motivates' Him to Exercise and Stay Fit: 'She's Got a Great Body'
OK! witnessed Miguel Harichi try his first Pilates-styled class — and let's just say he definitely broke a sweat!
The Love Island USA Season 6 costar exclusively opens up to OK! about his fitness goals and reveals how his girlfriend and costar, Leah Kateb, motivates him to get stronger while sipping on Celsius after working out at solidcore in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan amid his ongoing partnership with the energy drink brand.
"We actually had a workout together the day before I left [for New York City]," Harichi shares when asked if he and Kateb ever exercise together. "I've been begging her to go to the gym with me, but now she's got a trainer."
"It's funny because she says I motivate her [to stay fit], but I feel like she motivates me because she's got a great body and she's a very driven person. My drive is always translated into exercise, so her drive makes me driven as a result," the reality star explains.
Dishing on his first-ever Pilates experience, Harichi admits, "I have nothing but respect for everyone who does Pilates on a daily basis, because that was not easy. And I'm definitely going to be doing it a bit more with Leah — at least like once a week or something."
The whole world was able to witness Harichi and his costars work out on Season 6 of Love Island USA — though many viewers wondered whether the cast was lifting weights for the cameras or to impress their crushes inside of the villa.
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits 'This Is The Happiest Time Of My Life' After Enduring Challenges On Reality Show: 'I Learned So Much'
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Says 2024 Was 'Transformative' as She Continues to Expand Her Business: 'I've Had Such a Year of Growth'
- Bravo's 'Real Girlfriends In Paris' Star Margaux Lignel Says Chivalry Is Not Dead In France
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harichi, however, insists, "the workouts were real."
"When I'm training, I'm training," he declares, though he confessed his workouts in Fiji always ended up being "very short because the heat out there was crazy."
"What I would usually do in two hours, I would fatigue in like 10 minutes," he notes. "It was heavy heat, but I would try to keep consistent. It was very hard."
As for his current fitness goals, the London native — who moved to Los Angeles after his time on Love Island USA in order to be closer to Kateb and for career opportunities — is "definitely trying to get stronger."
Harichi says he's determined to "boost my strength and increase a little bit in size."
"Not too crazy — I'm not trying to be like Arnold Schwarzenegger — but definitely increase a little bit in size and increase a lot in strength," he jokes.
Workouts have become easier for Harichi ever since he discovered Celsius, he shares.
"I started drinking Celsius pretty much as soon as I came to the States," he explains. "One of my friends, he loves it and put me onto it and ever since it's become part of my routine. It gives me that boost I need before I go into a workout."
Plus, Harichi finds the energy drink delicious.
"I love the flavor. It feels clean, it feels nice and it tastes great," he continues, mentioning how he doesn't hit a "plateau" when drinking Celsius, with its effects keeping him "going throughout the day."