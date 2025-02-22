'Love Island USA' Star Miguel Harichi Says Girlfriend Leah Kateb 'Motivates' Him to Exercise and Stay Fit: 'She's Got a Great Body'

OK! witnessed Miguel Harichi try his first Pilates-styled class — and let's just say he definitely broke a sweat!

The Love Island USA Season 6 costar exclusively opens up to OK! about his fitness goals and reveals how his girlfriend and costar, Leah Kateb, motivates him to get stronger while sipping on Celsius after working out at solidcore in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan amid his ongoing partnership with the energy drink brand.