'Love Island' Stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare Are Officially Married
July 23 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
Molly Smith and Tom Clare officially tied the knot in a legal ceremony at Stockport Town Hall in Manchester.
"Husband and wife," Smith wrote alongside an Instagram Story of the newlyweds showcasing their fine rings.
They even posted a joint Instagram photo of a kiss outside the registry office, captioned, "Just Married."
The couple, who met on Love Island: All Stars in 2024, announced the happy news on Thursday, July 23, with a series of wedding photos.
Smith wore a white minidress as she and Clare said "I do" during the intimate ceremony.
As reported by E! News, the legal ceremony came nearly a year after the pair got engaged in September 2025. Although they are now married, they plan to celebrate again with a larger wedding in Spain later this summer with family and friends.
Clare's best man and fellow former Love Island star Casey O'Gorman also shared a sweet photo of the couple showing off their wedding bands after the ceremony.
Several of the couple's famous friends congratulated them in the comments section, including Jess Wright, Lucinda Strafford and Alex Bowen.
Molly Smith Joked About Wedding Costs Before The Big Day
As preparations continued for their upcoming celebration in Spain, Smith previously opened up about the realities of wedding planning and budgeting.
"When you get a bill through, just pay it and don't tell your husband because what you don't know, won't hurt," Smith expressed during an interview with the Daily Mail.
She added, "I just say, 'Oh, don't worry about it, it's sorted!"
Clare also spoke about some of the unexpected expenses they encountered while organizing the wedding.
"It was £4,000 for fairy lights, which I think is absolutely f------ ridiculous," Clare said.
Smith acknowledged the price but explained why she felt it was worth it.
"He was too aware of the fairy lights, you see and he went on and on about it. So in the end, I thought, I'll just pay it out the joint account, then there's nothing you can do," she said.
Smith added, "I know it's ridiculous. I fully agree with you, but it will look beautiful. Don't get us wrong, we're not being absolutely ridiculous. We've got a budget."
Before their wedding, the celebrations also included Clare's stag trip to Las Vegas and Smith's hen party in Ibiza.
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Molly Smith and Tom Clare Also Revealed Plans For Their Future Together
Smith and Clare have remained one of the strongest couples to come out of Love Island: All Stars, winning the series in 2024. Smith entered the villa as a bombshell, where she was reunited with her former boyfriend, Callum Jones, before eventually finding love with Clare.
Since their reality TV win, Smith has built partnerships with brands including Boohoo, Alani Nu, Abbott Lyon, L'Oréal Paris and Maybelline.
Alongside planning their wedding, the couple also confirmed they had sold their first home just 18 months after buying it.
"We have actually sold the house and are looking to buy another one," they told the Daily Mail.
Smith admitted that balancing multiple commitments had been challenging, especially while recording their "NearlyWeds" podcast and preparing for their wedding.
"My mum said to me, You're doing the two of the most stressful things in life, which is trying to move house and trying to get married," Smith recalled.
Despite the busy period, the couple said they were excited about what comes next.
Clare explained that they always planned to move into a larger property, adding that they hoped their next house would become their "forever home."