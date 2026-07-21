EXCLUSIVE Love Island USA's JaNa Craig Declares She Will 'Forever' Keep Her Love Life 'Private' After Viral Photos of Her With Mystery Man Source: MEGA JaNa Craig sent the internet into a frenzy after she was spotted leaving 7-Eleven with a mystery man. Rebecca Friedman July 21 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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JaNa Craig is setting the record straight. The Love Island USA breakout star sent fans into a spiral after photos surfaced of her leaving a 7-Eleven with a mystery man in tow — but as it turns out, the "sighting" was all part of a playful new campaign with the convenience store chain, timed to Slurpee Day and the frozen drink's 60th anniversary. "I woke up to family members like, 'JaNa, you have a new man — why don't you tell us?'" Craig spills to OK! in an exclusive interview. "I'm like, what are you talking about? They're like, you're at 7-Eleven with a Slurpee and a man. I was like, am I not allowed to go to 7-Eleven and get a Slurpee? Is that a crime?"

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Source: MEGA JaNa Craig vows to keep her dating life private.

While the internet ran wild with theories about her companion's identity, Craig says fans should stop guessing. "I've been seeing the discourse — 'it's this guy, it's this guy' — and I'm like, no, you guys got it all wrong," she insists. "Most importantly, no one will ever know when I'm dating again. I will forever keep my love life private unless I'm at 7-Eleven minding my business and paparazzi want to come up on me and a special someone. But whoever you guys think it is, I promise you it's not. I was just craving a Slurpee one day and someone wanted to come with me, so I invited him."

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Life After 'Love Island'

Source: @janacraig_ JaNa Craig said she's 'forever grateful' for 'Love Island USA.'

Beyond the Slurpee campaign, Craig says she's embracing this next chapter of her career — one that stretches well beyond the reality show that made her a household name. "I'm obviously forever grateful for Love Island — all the opportunities it brought, as well as the amazing people it brought into my life," she explains. "But as I get older and grow, I'm working with brands I grew up on — 7-Eleven is literally my childhood core memory." Craig also teases that she's quietly building something of her own. "I'm building my own brand currently — it's a surprise, I haven't revealed much about it yet," she shares. "We've been working overnight, and thank God for Slurpee for keeping me awake through the hard nights of building a brand of my own." As for what's next, Craig says fans should expect to see a lot more of her. "We're only two years into a good 50 years — you guys are going to be stuck with me forever, you're going to be sick of me," she jokes. "I promise, what you've seen now is literally just the beginning."

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Keeping It Real With PPG

Source: MEGA JaNa Craig opens up about her friendships with Leah Kateb and Serena Page.

Craig also opens up about her tight-knit bond with fellow Love Island USA alums Leah Kateb and Serena Page — the trio affectionately known to fans as "PPG." Despite packed schedules, Craig says the group makes a point of prioritizing each other. "It's crazy — we're so busy, we try to schedule," she notes. "I think we're seeing each other this Saturday, hopefully. We have the craziest schedules — the second we get our schedule for the month, we're like, let's go, let's go. We've got July 13th blocked off." That commitment to showing up for one another, she says, is what's kept the friendship strong. "We made it very clear — we block out these days so we can see each other," Craig mentions. "It's such a good feeling to know that even though we've been through so much and have the craziest schedules, we still prioritize each other. It feels really good." As for what a hangout with PPG actually looks like, Craig confesses it's far from glamorous — and that's exactly the point. "It's actually crazy, because a lot of people are like, whatever happened to PPG? Do you guys even see each other?" she quips. "I'm like, girl, we see each other often — we just have a no-phone rule, because we're always locked in on our phones for work. Us three just catch up, we vent, we talk our— I almost cussed — and we watch movies, we chill. It's really healthy when we put our phones aside. Sometimes we get a little too tipsy and make a TikTok or something." Craig admits the group trades red carpets for pajamas when they're together. "Mostly we just go to each other's houses, and we're in pajama mode when we're with each other. No makeup, hair in a bun, pajamas — rather than getting cute and going out. We spent a whole summer getting cute." She adds, "The supporters know — we're always going to be locked in. We are real friends."

A Sweet Partnership Rooted in Nostalgia

Source: 7-Eleven JaNa Craig recently partnered with 7-Eleven to celebrate Slurpee's 60th birthday.